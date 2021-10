Cable News Ratings Friday, October 8: The Five Beats Tucker Carlson

The Five pulled ahead of the cable news competition in both total viewers and the 25-54 demo on Friday night.

The 5 p.m. Fox News show drew 2.81 million viewers overall and 390,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demographic.

Tucker Carlson placed second, with 2.64 million viewers overall and 322,000 in the demo, while Sean Hannity came third with 2.26 million total viewers and 272,000 in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

865 NEW DAY:

291 MORNING JOE:

825 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

17 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

25 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1115 NEW DAY:

409 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

99 MORNING IN AMERICA:

9 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1518 NEW DAY:

440 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1764 CNN NEWSROOM:

526 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

654 NATIONAL REPORT:

144 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1774 CNN NEWSROOM:

565 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

555 — JAG:

89 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1619 AT THIS HOUR:

568 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

530 — JAG:

122 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1703 INSIDE POLITICS:

586 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

734 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

177 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

184 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1717 CNN NEWSROOM:

616 MTP DAILY:

799 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

244 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1596 CNN NEWSROOM:

613 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

165 BLUE BLOODS:

164 3p STORY, THE:

1513 CNN NEWSROOM:

576 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

794 — BLUE BLOODS:

190 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1374 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

648 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1268 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

210 BLUE BLOODS:

276 5p FIVE, THE:

2814 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

586 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

206 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

106 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2181 SITUATION ROOM:

523 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1074 SPICER & CO:

249 DONLON REPORT, THE:

36 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

1653 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

652 REIDOUT:

1046 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

321 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

31 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2644 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

723 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1234 STINCHFIELD:

230 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

33 9p HANNITY:

2261 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

798 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2333 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

174 NEWSNATION PRIME:

40 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1819 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

513 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1122 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

113 BANFIELD:

52 11p GUTFELD!:

1734 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

330 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

936 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

118 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

26

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

119 NEW DAY:

51 MORNING JOE:

116 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

0 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

159 NEW DAY:

72 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

16 MORNING IN AMERICA:

0 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

215 NEW DAY:

85 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

303 CNN NEWSROOM:

110 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

95 NATIONAL REPORT:

29 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

342 CNN NEWSROOM:

109 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

59 — JAG:

0 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

268 AT THIS HOUR:

109 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

63 — JAG:

2 12p OUTNUMBERED:

241 INSIDE POLITICS:

118 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

69 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

25 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

11 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

281 CNN NEWSROOM:

129 MTP DAILY:

98 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

18 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

296 CNN NEWSROOM:

106 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

15 BLUE BLOODS:

17 3p STORY, THE:

270 CNN NEWSROOM:

116 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

117 — BLUE BLOODS:

19 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

181 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

127 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

156 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

17 BLUE BLOODS:

35 5p FIVE, THE:

390 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

94 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

17 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

10 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

303 SITUATION ROOM:

96 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

168 SPICER & CO:

28 DONLON REPORT, THE:

7 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

254 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

127 REIDOUT:

150 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

35 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

7 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

322 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

123 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

132 STINCHFIELD:

29 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

10 9p HANNITY:

272 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

117 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

241 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

11 NEWSNATION PRIME:

13 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

256 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

96 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

129 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

15 BANFIELD:

20 11p GUTFELD!:

255 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

65 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

112 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

25 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

7

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 517,000

Fox News: 1.47 million

MSNBC: 903,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 99,000

Fox News: 252,000

MSNBC: 115,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 678,000

Fox News: 2.24 million

MSNBC: N/A

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 112,000

Fox News: 283,000

MSNBC: 167,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

