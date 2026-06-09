Fox’s Jesse Watters Wildly Understates Knicks Fans’ Reaction to Trump: ‘I Did Hear Some Boos’

President Donald Trump was loudly booed during Monday’s NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden, but to hear Jesse Watters tell it, the reaction was “mixed.”

Trump attended Game 3, which the New York Knicks lost to the San Antonio Spurs, snapping their 13-game postseason winning streak. New York had gone an astonishing 46 days since its last loss, but then the 45th and 47th president showed up, and – according to some Knicks fans – jinxed the team.

During the national anthem before the game, Trump was shown on the Jumbotron and promptly and thunderously booed.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Five, Watters dismissed the idea of a Trump jinx.

“It was a great game,” he said. “And Trump didn’t lose it for them. It was obviously the refs. The league wants this thing to go seven for financial reasons.”

After predicting the Knicks would win the series in five games, Watters turned to the reaction the president received from fans.

“Trump, uh, the reaction was mixed,” he said. “I would say it was passionate. I did hear some boos. But I mean, it’s an NBA game. That’s the fan base. It’s like if Kamala went to a Dallas Cowboys game, how would that sound? At least he goes to games. Democrats don’t even go to games. They go to pride parades.”

Trump’s presence at the game created chaos outside the arena in the lead-up to the game. The Knicks told fans to arrive at the Garden at least two hours before tipoff because of “TSA-style” screening procedures. The team also said it would enforce a “strict no-bag policy.” Additionally, a security fence has been erected outside the venue, and a scheduled watch party outside MSG has been canceled.

Watch above via Fox News.

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