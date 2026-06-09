‘Where’s His Wife?’ Kellyanne Conway Falsely Suggests Platner’s Wife Ditched Victory Speech 

Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway wondered aloud on Tuesday where Graham Platner’s wife was during his victory speech.

The answer was: at the victory speech.

Platner, a previously unknown oysterman, coasted to victory in Tuesday’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary in Maine, defeating Governor Janet Mills, who suspended her campaign in April.

“I felt like we were in a therapy session,” Conway said on Hannity, referring to the part of Platner’s speech where he alluded to his troubled past, including alcoholism. “Because everything he was talking about was about him and how he’s grown and how he’s learned. And that’s all well and fine. I’m a Christian. I believe in redemption. We should give everybody space and grace, second chances. But go heal your family. Go do that somewhere other than at a podium where you aspire to be one out of 100 senators in this country of 350 million Americans. Sean, also, what was conspicuous by his absence. Where’s his wife? Where’s mom? Where’s dad? Where are any siblings or friends?”

About 11 minutes before Conway made those remarks, Platner began his victory speech by praising and thanking his wife, Amy Gertner.

“If you believe that we can change our politics and change our country, then you must also believe that people can change,” he said. “And the reason I believe that is because I have lived it. And the reason that I have lived it is because of my wife.”

The crowd broke into a chant of “Amy!”

“Amy Jane, you are my best friend and the love of my life,” Platner said, while continuing to look to his left. “And thank you.”

Platner, who said he did not know that a Totenkopf tattoo he got in the military was used in Nazi iconography, has also been roiled by reports of his distasteful comments about U.S. soldiers and his exchange of sexually explicit texts with multiple women despite being married. That information was revealed by Gertner to a former campaign staffer, who was conducting background research into Platner to anticipate potential attacks from opponents.

Last week, The New York Times reported that Lyndsey Fifield, who dated Platner, accused him of having physically “hurt” her, though she said Platner never struck her. Platner denied the accusation, and his campaign noted that she is a longtime Republican operative.

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