‘I Don’t Know What That Means’: Skeptical Jesse Watters Perplexed by Trump’s Latest War Claim

The U.S. bombed Iran on Tuesday after the latter shot down a U.S. Army Apache helicopter the day before. The chopper’s crewmembers were rescued in the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran closed after the U.S. and Israel launched the war in February.

President Donald Trump had vowed a U.S. response.

The exchange of fire is just the latest between the U.S. and Iran, despite the so-called ceasefire the two sides agreed to on April 7. It was supposed to last two weeks, but it has been extended multiple times.

News of the U.S. attack broke during Tuesday’s edition of The Five on Fox News, where co-host Jesse Watters offered an instant reaction in which he noted that Trump has repeatedly said the U.S. and Iran are nearing a deal to end hostilities:

The president indicated he does not want to resume major combat operations. He said if we did do that, you’d have the strait closed for another two, three, four months. And he doesn’t want that. And he keeps saying we’re very close. We’re days away. And I don’t know what that means. We’ve heard that for a very long time. The oil has gone down, and it was closed at, I think, $89 today, but gas prices are very high. There’s a lot of people in the administration, I think, that would like to see the job finished, and others think that, you know, we’re pretty close But what do we know?

On Monday, Vice President JD Vance claimed that negotiations between the U.S. and Iran were ongoing, despite Iranian officials saying last week they had walked away from talks over Israel’s ongoing invasion of Lebanon. Iran has insisted that Israeli withdrawal from that country be part of any permanent deal.

“And I think they’re coming to the table, putting some real things on the table,” Vance stated.

But Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s parliamentary speaker and main negotiator, said that the U.S. is “neither seeking a ceasefire nor seeking dialogue.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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