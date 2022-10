Fox News’s top-rated show, The Five, topped the cable news ratings chart on Friday and was the only show to crack 3 million total viewers.

The Five brought in 3.13 million total viewers, far outpacing the second most-watched show on Friday, Jesse Watters Prime Time, which had 2.48 million total viewers. Tucker Carlson, who regularly vies with The Five for the top spot was off on Friday.

The Five was also the most-watched show in the key 25-54 age demographic on Friday and was the only show to crack 300,000 demo viewers with 375,000 viewers in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1013 NEW DAY:

312 MORNING JOE:

880 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

35 EARLY MORNING:

9 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1269 NEW DAY:

412 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

99 MORNING IN AMERICA:

29 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1716 NEW DAY:

592 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1874 CNN NEWSROOM:

714 MORNING JOE:

1004 NATIONAL REPORT:

117 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1707 CNN NEWSROOM:

923 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

862 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

47 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1816 AT THIS HOUR:

878 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

667 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1794 INSIDE POLITICS:

923 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

731 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

136 BLUE BLOODS:

101 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1617 CNN NEWSROOM:

844 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

690 — BLUE BLOODS:

210 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1661 CNN NEWSROOM:

935 KATY TUR REPORTS:

764 AMERICAN AGENDA:

130 BLUE BLOODS:

238 3p STORY, THE:

1576 CNN NEWSROOM:

910 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

833 — BLUE BLOODS:

243 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1664 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

932 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1344 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

182 BLUE BLOODS:

282 5p FIVE, THE:

3127 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

887 — SPICER & CO:

181 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

125 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2337 SITUATION ROOM:

826 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1104 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

166 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

79 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2482 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

801 REIDOUT:

1135 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

201 NEWSNATION: TEXAS DEBATE:

44 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2471 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

846 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1345 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

144 DEBATE NIGHT:ABBOTT/OROUR:

80 9p HANNITY:

2225 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

696 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1399 PRIME NEWS:

147 NEWSNATION: TEXAS DEBATE

51 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1797 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

606 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1081 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

156 BANFIELD:

35 11p GUTFELD!:

1742 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

454 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

874 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

83 NEWSNATION: TEXAS DEBATE:

13

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

180 NEW DAY:

60 MORNING JOE:

103 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

14 EARLY MORNING:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

219 NEW DAY:

81 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

21 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

228 NEW DAY:

119 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

282 CNN NEWSROOM:

171 MORNING JOE:

110 NATIONAL REPORT:

11 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

263 CNN NEWSROOM:

187 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

83 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

9 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

277 AT THIS HOUR:

167 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

62 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

275 INSIDE POLITICS:

183 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

80 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

11 BLUE BLOODS:

18 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

265 CNN NEWSROOM:

163 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

89 — BLUE BLOODS:

37 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

274 CNN NEWSROOM:

195 KATY TUR REPORTS:

83 AMERICAN AGENDA:

12 BLUE BLOODS:

29 3p STORY, THE:

246 CNN NEWSROOM:

193 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

93 — BLUE BLOODS:

26 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

230 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

165 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

122 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

16 BLUE BLOODS:

28 5p FIVE, THE:

375 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

163 — SPICER & CO:

11 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

11 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

266 SITUATION ROOM:

198 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

115 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

15 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

10 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

255 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

185 REIDOUT:

138 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

28 NEWSNATION: TEXAS DEBATE:

3 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

284 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

153 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

123 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

16 DEBATE NIGHT:ABBOTT/OROUR:

4 9p HANNITY:

240 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

152 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

106 PRIME NEWS:

10 NEWSNATION: TEXAS DEBATE

2 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

190 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

157 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

81 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

12 BANFIELD:

0 11p GUTFELD!:

232 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

122 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

87 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

5 NEWSNATION: TEXAS DEBATE:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 686,000

Fox News: 1.71 million

MSNBC: 905,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 145,000

Fox News: 235,000

MSNBC: 93,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 716,000

Fox News: 2.16 million

MSNBC: 1.27 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 154,000

Fox News: 238,000

MSNBC: 103,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

