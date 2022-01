On both Thursday and Friday, the new Fox News program Jesse Watters Prime Time landed in third place in the cable ratings in terms of overall viewers, knocking Sean Hannity out of the top three.

Jesse Watters trailed Tucker Carlson Tonight and The Five — where he does co-hosting duty. Tucker topped the charts both Thursday and Friday in terms of total overall viewers and in the key 25-54 age demographics.

The Five scored second place in total viewers.

On Thursday, Watters raked in 3.10 million total viewers and 526,000 in the demo. Watters actually beat The Five in the demo, which brought in 511,000 viewers.

On Friday, Watters numbers dipped a bit, as viewers tuned out in general, to 2.65 million total viewers and 347,000 in the demo. While Tucker still managed to cross the half-million mark in the demo, Watters’ showing landed him in fourth place: behind Tucker, The Five, and Sean Hannity.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show (scroll down for Friday’s ratings):

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

975 NEW DAY:

302 MORNING JOE:

746 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

18 ELEMENTARY:

55 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1372 NEW DAY:

333 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

85 MORNING IN AMERICA:

31 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1636 NEW DAY:

423 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1683 CNN NEWSROOM:

531 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

667 NATIONAL REPORT:

177 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1714 CNN NEWSROOM:

593 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

565 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

95 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1730 AT THIS HOUR:

563 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

549 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

134 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1765 INSIDE POLITICS:

566 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

607 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

154 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

205 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1640 CNN NEWSROOM:

697 MTP DAILY:

657 — BLUE BLOODS:

177 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1646 CNN NEWSROOM:

646 KATY TUR REPORTS:

623 AMERICAN AGENDA:

213 BLUE BLOODS:

242 3p STORY, THE:

1519 CNN NEWSROOM:

551 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

739 — BLUE BLOODS:

341 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1609 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

606 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1137 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

248 BLUE BLOODS:

400 5p FIVE, THE:

3533 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

607 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

227 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

177 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2698 SITUATION ROOM:

520 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1258 SPICER & CO:

257 DONLON REPORT, THE:

77 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3107 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

638 REIDOUT:

1170 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

334 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

55 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3556 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

782 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1477 STINCHFIELD:

218 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

85 9p HANNITY:

2990 DEMOCRACY IN PERIL:

611 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2398 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

112 NEWSNATION PRIME:

49 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2272 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

524 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1436 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

161 BANFIELD:

30 11p GUTFELD!:

1984 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

346 11TH HOUR:

778 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

103 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

26

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

200 NEW DAY:

36 MORNING JOE:

97 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

1 ELEMENTARY:

6 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

257 NEW DAY:

51 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

14 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

263 NEW DAY:

94 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

261 CNN NEWSROOM:

111 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

55 NATIONAL REPORT:

18 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

274 CNN NEWSROOM:

92 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

31 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

19 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

275 AT THIS HOUR:

97 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

50 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

21 12p OUTNUMBERED:

286 INSIDE POLITICS:

121 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

61 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

31 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

27 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

254 CNN NEWSROOM:

156 MTP DAILY:

70 — BLUE BLOODS:

23 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

258 CNN NEWSROOM:

156 KATY TUR REPORTS:

85 AMERICAN AGENDA:

54 BLUE BLOODS:

34 3p STORY, THE:

241 CNN NEWSROOM:

172 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

94 — BLUE BLOODS:

61 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

272 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

166 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

113 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

40 BLUE BLOODS:

58 5p FIVE, THE:

511 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

127 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

28 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

28 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

422 SITUATION ROOM:

112 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

109 SPICER & CO:

38 DONLON REPORT, THE:

17 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

526 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

146 REIDOUT:

157 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

48 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

13 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

577 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

195 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

160 STINCHFIELD:

28 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

15 9p HANNITY:

509 DEMOCRACY IN PERIL:

156 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

275 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

21 NEWSNATION PRIME:

9 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

392 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

113 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

162 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

21 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

335 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

93 11TH HOUR:

104 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

15 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

6

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 501,000

Fox: 1.89 million

MSNBC: 892,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 113,000

Fox News: 316,000

MSNBC: 103,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 639,000

Fox News: 2.93 million

MSNBC: 1.77 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 155,000

Fox News: 493,000

MSNBC: 199,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

930 NEW DAY:

232 MORNING JOE:

723 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

2 ELEMENTARY:

42 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1408 NEW DAY:

317 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

60 MORNING IN AMERICA:

16 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1807 NEW DAY:

483 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1869 CNN NEWSROOM:

571 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

692 NATIONAL REPORT:

130 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1565 CNN NEWSROOM:

626 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

618 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

70 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1501 AT THIS HOUR:

577 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

587 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

96 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1681 INSIDE POLITICS:

539 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

561 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

160 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

172 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1484 CNN NEWSROOM:

555 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

638 — BLUE BLOODS:

182 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1357 CNN NEWSROOM:

591 KATY TUR REPORTS:

682 AMERICAN AGENDA:

156 BLUE BLOODS:

253 3p STORY, THE:

1308 CNN NEWSROOM:

594 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

706 — BLUE BLOODS:

330 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1349 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

627 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1136 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

245 BLUE BLOODS:

362 5p FIVE, THE:

3080 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

665 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

215 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

136 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2446 SITUATION ROOM:

558 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1156 SPICER & CO:

290 DONLON REPORT, THE:

50 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2654 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

682 REIDOUT:

1144 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

342 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

36 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3229 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

740 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1239 STINCHFIELD:

256 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

44 9p HANNITY:

2559 DEMOCRACY IN PERIL:

594 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1535 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

134 NEWSNATION PRIME:

24 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1891 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

471 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

923 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

124 BANFIELD:

18 11p GUTFELD!:

2026 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

296 11TH HOUR:

631 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

104 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

16

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

213 NEW DAY:

44 MORNING JOE:

85 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

2 ELEMENTARY:

5 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

270 NEW DAY:

72 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

8 MORNING IN AMERICA:

6 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

282 NEW DAY:

88 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

311 CNN NEWSROOM:

131 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

78 NATIONAL REPORT:

7 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

240 CNN NEWSROOM:

153 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

64 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

9 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

198 AT THIS HOUR:

122 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

63 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

12 12p OUTNUMBERED:

236 INSIDE POLITICS:

94 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

59 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

15 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

29 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

206 CNN NEWSROOM:

78 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

68 — BLUE BLOODS:

16 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

194 CNN NEWSROOM:

103 KATY TUR REPORTS:

58 AMERICAN AGENDA:

16 BLUE BLOODS:

32 3p STORY, THE:

203 CNN NEWSROOM:

91 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

49 — BLUE BLOODS:

38 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

198 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

102 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

86 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

14 BLUE BLOODS:

43 5p FIVE, THE:

397 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

112 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

23 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

23 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

343 SITUATION ROOM:

108 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

100 SPICER & CO:

36 DONLON REPORT, THE:

7 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

347 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

135 REIDOUT:

153 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

48 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

4 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

523 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

134 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

138 STINCHFIELD:

49 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

3 9p HANNITY:

424 DEMOCRACY IN PERIL:

122 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

145 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

28 NEWSNATION PRIME:

1 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

327 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

95 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

82 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

22 BANFIELD:

2 11p GUTFELD!:

322 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

65 11TH HOUR:

61 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

10 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 498,000

Fox: 1.73 million

MSNBC: 793,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 96,000

Fox News: 273,000

MSNBC: 80,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 602,000

Fox News: 2.56 million

MSNBC: 1.23 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 117,000

Fox News: 424,000

MSNBC: 122,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

