Fox Host Roasted on Air with Blizzard of Clips Showing Off His Swiftie Love: ‘I’ve Been Set Up!’

His Swiftie love cannot be denied.

Fox News’ Griff Jenkins faced an on-air roasting after the network played a montage of him praising Taylor Swift from just that morning’s show.

Fox & Friends Weekend wrapped up with the blizzard of clips of Jenkins mentioning the “Bad Blood” singer multiple times every hour of the show’s four-hour run.

“Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, you know, shake it off, Rachel and Charlie,” Jenkins told his co-hosts Rachel Campos-Duffy and Charlie Hurt in one clip, as Campos-Duffy laughed and Hurt groaned.

Jenkins was referring to lyrics from Swift’s 2014 song “Shake It Off.”

About an hour later, he was back to praising Swift.

“She’s known for the poetry of her songs and lyrics as much as the popularity of her music,” Jenkins said.

After a few more clips, Jenkins declared, “I’ve been set up!”

But the Fox defended his fandom, arguing Swift is a positive influence for young women and gushing about her July 3 wedding to Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce. The two were married at a massive, celebrity-filled event in Madison Square Garden.

“I will stand defiant to support Taylor Swift. Taylor, by the way, you could have invited me to the wedding — I couldn’t have gone anyway because I had to go to Mount Rushmore. But I think that, we even read the article, about ‘let Swifties be Swifties.’ There’s a lot of Swifties out there to include on our staff here. You know at the end of the day we’re celebrating it,” he said.

He earned a few eye rolls from Hurt after declaring Swift and Kelce America’s “royal couple.”

“Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now our royal couple and so we shall see what happens. She’s going to take Kelce’s last name, she’s been leaning towards traditional life territory. That’s sending signals to young people. Maybe the next generation of our fans will get to see her even as a mother,” Jenkins said.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!