Cable News Ratings Monday April 10: Maddow Tops Hannity in the Demo and Overall

Rachel Maddow led cable news in overall ratings and in the 25 to 54 age demographic at 9 p.m. for the second Monday in a row.

Maddow notched 2.43 million viewers on her weekly show, beating out Hannity on Fox News, which clocked in with 2.34 million. The longtime MSNBC fixture also eked out her Fox News counterpart in the demo, 277,000 viewers to 272,000.

Her program focused primarily on Monday’s deadly mass shooting in Louisville, a conservative judge’s decision to restrict access to an abortion drug, and the ongoing drama in the Tennessee House of Representatives.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION FOX AND FRIENDS:

783 CNN THIS MORNING:

289 MORNING JOE:

904 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

20 EARLY MORNING:

10 FOX AND FRIENDS:

1144 CNN THIS MORNING:

379 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

84 MORNING IN AMERICA:

36 FOX AND FRIENDS:

1403 CNN THIS MORNING:

451 — — — AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1497 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

550 MORNING JOE:

905 NATIONAL REPORT:

144 — AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1558 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

710 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

872 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

53 FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1510 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

782 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

855 — — OUTNUMBERED:

1694 INSIDE POLITICS:

725 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

831 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

120 — AMERICA REPORTS:

1493 CNN NEWSROOM:

620 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

810 — BLUE BLOODS:

156 AMERICA REPORTS:

1410 CNN NEWSROOM:

686 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

126 BLUE BLOODS:

217 STORY, THE:

1595 CNN NEWSROOM:

789 KATY TUR REPORTS:

1176 [3:37 PM-3:59 PM] — BLUE BLOODS:

259 YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1525 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

737 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1520 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

209 BLUE BLOODS:

284 FIVE, THE:

2992 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

791 — SPICER & CO:

154 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

144 SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2260 SITUATION ROOM:

769 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1410 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

193 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

52 JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2689 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

754 REIDOUT:

1262 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

264 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

58 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3146 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

736 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1483 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

209 CUOMO:

158 HANNITY:

2335 CNN PRIMETIME:

654 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2427 PRIME NEWS:

134 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

126 INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1973 CNN TONIGHT:

622 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1719 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

164 BANFIELD:

108 GUTFELD!:

1853 CNN TONIGHT:

403 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

933 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

114 CUOMO:

57

25-54 Demo (thousands)

FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION FOX AND FRIENDS:

96 CNN THIS MORNING:

80 MORNING JOE:

110 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

0 EARLY MORNING:

0 FOX AND FRIENDS:

165 CNN THIS MORNING:

89 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

10 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 FOX AND FRIENDS:

195 CNN THIS MORNING:

98 — — — AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

169 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

116 MORNING JOE:

115 NATIONAL REPORT:

13 — AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

176 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

144 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

97 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

4 FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

199 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

177 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

107 — — OUTNUMBERED:

220 INSIDE POLITICS:

155 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

108 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

5 — AMERICA REPORTS:

223 CNN NEWSROOM:

149 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

105 — BLUE BLOODS:

13 AMERICA REPORTS:

208 CNN NEWSROOM:

139 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

10 BLUE BLOODS:

32 STORY, THE:

242 CNN NEWSROOM:

145 KATY TUR REPORTS:

132 [3:37 PM-3:59 PM] — BLUE BLOODS:

33 YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

267 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

133 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

159 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

15 BLUE BLOODS:

30 FIVE, THE:

376 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

166 — SPICER & CO:

16 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

14 SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

266 SITUATION ROOM:

161 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

142 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

5 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

6 JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

328 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

167 REIDOUT:

142 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

15 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

9 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

438 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

183 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

166 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

24 CUOMO:

26 HANNITY:

272 CNN PRIMETIME:

200 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

277 PRIME NEWS:

14 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

29 INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

255 CNN TONIGHT:

165 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

152 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

13 BANFIELD:

25 GUTFELD!:

307 CNN TONIGHT:

147 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

123 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

13 CUOMO:

6

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 576,000

Fox News: 1.66 million

MSNBC: 1.01 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 133,000

Fox News: 227,000

MSNBC: 127,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 670,000

Fox News: 2.48 million

MSNBC: 1.88 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 182,000

Fox News: 322,000

MSNBC: 198,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

