Last Friday marked 25 consecutive weeks of Fox News beating out CNN and MSNBC combined in both total day time and prime time viewers.

Monday, the beginning of the 26th week, showed no changes in that trend.

Fox pulled in 1.85 million total day time viewers to start the week, compared to CNN’s 516,000 and MSNBC’s 833,000. During prime time Fox brought in 2.87 million total viewers to CNN’s 624,000 and MSNBC’s 1.42 million.

Noteworthy in Fox’s domination of the cable news charts last week, both The Five and Tucker Carlson Tonight (the number one and two rated shows on cable) beat out broadcast mainstays like ABC’s and NBC’s Today Show, in terms of total viewers.

Jesse Watters Prime Time landed in third place overall in cable news last week.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1037 NEW DAY:

279 MORNING JOE:

775 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

21 ELEMENTARY:

13 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1473 NEW DAY:

342 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

124 MORNING IN AMERICA:

15 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1740 NEW DAY:

437 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1709 CNN NEWSROOM:

468 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

714 NATIONAL REPORT:

225 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1785 CNN NEWSROOM:

543 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

578 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

110 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1812 AT THIS HOUR:

562 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

526 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

142 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1849 INSIDE POLITICS:

681 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

613 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

183 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

186 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1606 CNN NEWSROOM:

589 MTP DAILY:

645 — BLUE BLOODS:

177 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1381 CNN NEWSROOM:

587 KATY TUR REPORTS:

626 AMERICAN AGENDA:

180 BLUE BLOODS:

253 3p STORY, THE:

1414 CNN NEWSROOM:

689 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

665 — BLUE BLOODS:

323 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1443 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

756 — ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

210 BLUE BLOODS:

410 5p FIVE, THE:

3616 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

693 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

211 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

166 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2587 SITUATION ROOM:

658 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1070 SPICER & CO:

251 DONLON REPORT, THE:

58 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2921 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

635 REIDOUT:

1125 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

329 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

22 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3509 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

681 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1309 STINCHFIELD:

224 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

45 9p HANNITY:

2784 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

615 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1636 PRIME NEWS:

86 NEWSNATION PRIME:

35 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2334 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

575 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1331 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

148 BANFIELD:

34 11p GUTFELD!:

1920 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

403 11TH HOUR:

830 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

89 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

22

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

157 NEW DAY:

30 MORNING JOE:

90 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

4 ELEMENTARY:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

253 NEW DAY:

55 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

9 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

266 NEW DAY:

116 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

267 CNN NEWSROOM:

103 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

75 NATIONAL REPORT:

21 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

248 CNN NEWSROOM:

107 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

61 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

8 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

252 AT THIS HOUR:

113 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

77 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

11 12p OUTNUMBERED:

265 INSIDE POLITICS:

145 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

43 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

23 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

18 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

267 CNN NEWSROOM:

138 MTP DAILY:

38 — BLUE BLOODS:

15 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

225 CNN NEWSROOM:

113 KATY TUR REPORTS:

52 AMERICAN AGENDA:

28 BLUE BLOODS:

33 3p STORY, THE:

204 CNN NEWSROOM:

117 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

67 — BLUE BLOODS:

62 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

187 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

152 — ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

27 BLUE BLOODS:

67 5p FIVE, THE:

497 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

148 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

31 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

34 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

423 SITUATION ROOM:

145 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

145 SPICER & CO:

32 DONLON REPORT, THE:

14 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

467 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

151 REIDOUT:

152 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

48 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

10 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

588 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

169 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

185 STINCHFIELD:

47 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

12 9p HANNITY:

450 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

176 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

201 PRIME NEWS:

15 NEWSNATION PRIME:

7 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

414 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

151 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

138 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

29 BANFIELD:

8 11p GUTFELD!:

327 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

112 11TH HOUR:

99 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

9 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

5

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 516,000

Fox: 1.85 million

MSNBC: 833,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 113,000

Fox News: 293,000

MSNBC: 95,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 624,000

Fox News: 2.87 million

MSNBC: 1.42 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 165,000

Fox News: 484,000

MSNBC: 175,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com