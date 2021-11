Tuesday was a good day for Fox News in the ratings. The monthly numbers came in for October, and aside from dominating every hour, and The Five winning for the first time in history, Fox News also had 13 of the top 15 shows in cable news.

Those good numbers have predictably continued into November. In total day on Monday, Fox News averaged 1.72 million viewers overall. That’s more than MSNBC (842,000) and CNN (509,000) combined.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

884 NEW DAY:

281 MORNING JOE:

722 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

14 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

20 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1191 NEW DAY:

311 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

86 MORNING IN AMERICA:

14 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1556 NEW DAY:

405 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1692 CNN NEWSROOM:

529 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

642 NATIONAL REPORT:

184 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1751 CNN NEWSROOM:

546 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

666 — JAG:

74 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1637 AT THIS HOUR:

532 — — JAG:

126 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1791 INSIDE POLITICS:

581 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

621 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

183 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

201 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1661 CNN NEWSROOM:

567 MTP DAILY:

580 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

196 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1525 CNN NEWSROOM:

630 KATY TUR REPORTS:

608 AMERICAN AGENDA:

179 BLUE BLOODS:

142 3p STORY, THE:

1418 CNN NEWSROOM:

673 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

640 — BLUE BLOODS:

215 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1408 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

698 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1259 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

256 BLUE BLOODS:

245 5p FIVE, THE:

3008 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

617 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

271 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

102 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2441 SITUATION ROOM:

544 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1109 SPICER & CO:

333 DONLON REPORT, THE:

33 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2155 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

708 REIDOUT:

1131 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

429 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

32 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3146 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

744 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1106 STINCHFIELD:

283 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

32 9p HANNITY:

2694 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

605 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1809 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

163 NEWSNATION PRIME:

22 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2291 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

525 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1164 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

170 BANFIELD:

27 11p GUTFELD!:

1792 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

368 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

889 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

118 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

21

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

99 NEW DAY:

51 MORNING JOE:

80 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

0 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

7 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

181 NEW DAY:

71 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

5 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

209 NEW DAY:

84 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

235 CNN NEWSROOM:

122 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

53 NATIONAL REPORT:

19 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

275 CNN NEWSROOM:

105 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

60 — JAG:

4 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

274 AT THIS HOUR:

119 — — JAG:

6 12p OUTNUMBERED:

333 INSIDE POLITICS:

130 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

72 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

30 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

34 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

303 CNN NEWSROOM:

111 MTP DAILY:

77 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

30 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

238 CNN NEWSROOM:

128 KATY TUR REPORTS:

77 AMERICAN AGENDA:

34 BLUE BLOODS:

21 3p STORY, THE:

240 CNN NEWSROOM:

137 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

70 — BLUE BLOODS:

43 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

199 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

155 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

110 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

46 BLUE BLOODS:

37 5p FIVE, THE:

435 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

150 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

43 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

16 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

353 SITUATION ROOM:

147 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

94 SPICER & CO:

77 DONLON REPORT, THE:

3 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

356 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

158 REIDOUT:

165 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

96 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

490 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

172 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

158 STINCHFIELD:

77 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

4 9p HANNITY:

330 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

126 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

246 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

61 NEWSNATION PRIME:

1 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

323 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

113 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

142 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

33 BANFIELD:

1 11p GUTFELD!:

252 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

85 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

107 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

14 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 509,000

Fox 1.72 million

MSNBC: 842,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 114,000

Fox News: 264,000

MSNBC: 96,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 625,000

Fox News: 2.71 million

MSNBC: 1.36 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 137,000

Fox News: 381,000

MSNBC: 182,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

