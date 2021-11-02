We here at Mediaite have documented, in our daily ratings coverage, the remarkable rise of Fox News show The Five. The program has taken to regularly beating out all of prime time on MSNBC, CNN and Fox News, a considerable feat for a 5 p.m. show.

Now ratings for the month of October are in, and The Five came out on top, for the first time in history.

The panel talk show — which recently lost its liberal foil, Juan Williams, and has since had a rotating cast of hosts in his place, including Geraldo Rivera — averaged 3.1 million total viewers for the month of October.

Tucker Carlson, who until recently was the reliable ratings king of cable news, fell to second place, with 3.08 million viewers.

Fox News dominated the month of October, maintaining all top five spots, with Sean Hannity placing third with 2.74 million viewers, Bret Baier of Special Report placing fourth and Laura Ingraham of the Ingraham Angle placing fifth.

Tucker Carlson did maintain the top spot in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic, drawing 483,000 viewers. The Five was second, with 435,000 viewers, Hannity was third with 420,000 viewers, Ingraham was fourth with 359,000 viewers and Baier fifth with 345,000 viewers.

Another big story in the October ratings: all three cable news networks are down year-over-year.

Fox News is down 38% in total viewers and 48% in the demo. MSNBC is down 54% in total viewers and 68% in the demo. CNN is down 65% in total viewers and 72% in the demo.

Here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category for the month of October.

Total viewers:

CNN: 487,000

Fox 1.4 million

MSNBC: 680,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 101,000

Fox News: 224,000

MSNBC: 78,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo for the month of October.

Total viewers:

CNN: 661,000

Fox News: 2.3 million

MSNBC: 1.2 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 136,000

Fox News: 344,000

MSNBC: 140,000

