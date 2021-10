Cable News Ratings Monday, October 25: Fox & Friends Beats Out Every Single CNN Show in the Ratings

Fox News continued to dominate in the cable news ratings Monday, with its morning show Fox & Friends beating every single show on CNN.

Fox & Friends averaged 1.24 million viewers from 6 am to 9 am. From 6 to 7 alone it easily won with 924,000 viewers.

CNN’s highest-rated show Monday was Anderson Cooper 360 with 723,000 viewers total. The network was a distant third overall, especially in primetime, averaging 686,000 total viewers to MSNBC’s 1.56 million and Fox News’ 2.66 million.

Fox & Friends also beat every CNN show in the key 25-54 viewer demographic too. The morning show averaged 221,000 viewers in the demo. CNN’s highest ratings in the demo were at 7 pm, where Erin Burnett OutFront got 159,000.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

924 NEW DAY:

341 MORNING JOE:

825 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

14 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

13 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1227 NEW DAY:

393 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

77 MORNING IN AMERICA:

10 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1564 NEW DAY:

463 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1603 CNN NEWSROOM:

542 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

764 NATIONAL REPORT:

160 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1642 CNN NEWSROOM:

625 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

594 — JAG:

83 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1734 AT THIS HOUR:

605 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

568 — JAG:

111 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1841 INSIDE POLITICS:

664 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

634 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

170 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

172 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1545 CNN NEWSROOM:

637 MTP DAILY:

589 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

227 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1398 CNN NEWSROOM:

695 KATY TUR REPORTS:

655 AMERICAN AGENDA:

182 BLUE BLOODS:

203 3p STORY, THE:

1543 CNN NEWSROOM:

648 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

752 — BLUE BLOODS:

220 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1522 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

658 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1289 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

245 BLUE BLOODS:

305 5p FIVE, THE:

3219 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

703 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

235 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

117 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2448 SITUATION ROOM:

648 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1275 SPICER & CO:

287 DONLON REPORT, THE:

42 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2318 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

694 REIDOUT:

1309 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

364 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

39 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3185 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

723 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1216 STINCHFIELD:

208 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

34 9p HANNITY:

2614 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

714 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2156 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

148 NEWSNATION PRIME:

38 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2165 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

622 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1315 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

147 BANFIELD:

99 11p GUTFELD!:

1910 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

477 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

1050 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

101 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

33

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

152 NEW DAY:

79 MORNING JOE:

85 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

4 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

234 NEW DAY:

55 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

6 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

276 NEW DAY:

97 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

281 CNN NEWSROOM:

120 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

62 NATIONAL REPORT:

16 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

281 CNN NEWSROOM:

104 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

54 — JAG:

10 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

271 AT THIS HOUR:

110 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

76 — JAG:

20 12p OUTNUMBERED:

299 INSIDE POLITICS:

131 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

67 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

20 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

44 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

263 CNN NEWSROOM:

147 MTP DAILY:

49 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

47 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

228 CNN NEWSROOM:

154 KATY TUR REPORTS:

79 AMERICAN AGENDA:

22 BLUE BLOODS:

23 3p STORY, THE:

205 CNN NEWSROOM:

129 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

83 — BLUE BLOODS:

32 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

242 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

133 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

95 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

31 BLUE BLOODS:

33 5p FIVE, THE:

439 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

153 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

27 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

8 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

371 SITUATION ROOM:

154 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

119 SPICER & CO:

26 DONLON REPORT, THE:

2 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

341 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

159 REIDOUT:

174 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

30 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

498 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

153 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

157 STINCHFIELD:

41 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

10 9p HANNITY:

383 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

118 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

280 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

31 NEWSNATION PRIME:

21 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

337 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

136 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

170 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

21 BANFIELD:

36 11p GUTFELD!:

345 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

120 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

139 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

13 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

5

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 567,000

Fox 1.75 million

MSNBC: 927,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 119,000

Fox News: 283,000

MSNBC: 103,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 686,000

Fox News: 2.66 million

MSNBC: 1.56 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 136,000

Fox News: 406,000

MSNBC: 202,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

