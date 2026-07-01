US Navy Scrambling to Rescue Troop After Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Arabian Sea

The U.S. Navy is scouring the Arabian Sea for a missing aircrewman after the helicopter he was on made an emergency landing on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

CBS News reported there is “no indication” the helicopter was shot down by “hostile action.”

“Three of the helicopter’s four crew members have been recovered and are in stable condition aboard George H. W. Bush,” U.S. Naval Forces Central Command said. “U.S. Navy assets in the region are currently searching for [the] other aircrewman still missing.”

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. ET, or about 11:00 a.m. where the helicopter crashed, according to CBS. The chopper was assigned to the U.S.S. George H.W. Bush.

Fox News ran a report on the emergency landing as well on Wednesday afternoon. America Reports anchor John Roberts told viewers the military is still investigating the cause of the emergency landing; he also said four of the five members of the crew were rescued, although that may have been just a mistake — other reports beyond the CBS News story said there were three members rescued.

The rescue mission comes obviously as the U.S. and Iran are working to hammer out a long-term peace deal to end the war. Trump said last weekend he might be soon “forced” to wipe out Iran if the country’s theocratic leaders keep violating the fragile ceasefire deal in place.

Trump posted:

United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist! President DJT

The tension eased by the end of last weekend, though, and the two sides are reportedly working on the deal again.

And if you were wondering, Iran touches the Arabian Sea. The country’s coastline runs along the Gulf of Oman, which is northern tip of the sea.

Watch above.

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