‘VOTE NO’: Cenk Uygur Calls on Progressives to Reject ‘Bulls*** Cheerleading’ Over ‘Gutted’ Spending Bill

Young Turks founder and co-host Cenk Uygur called on progressives on Tuesday to “reject bulls*** cheerleading” over the “corporate” reconciliation bill, which has reportedly undergone major revisions against progressive priorities on social matters and climate change.

“There is nothing left for progressives in the reconciliation bill,” Uygur tweeted flatly. “If progressives in Congress vote yes and then do bullshit cheerleading for the corporate Democratic Party that gutted it, they will be met with a wall of skepticism and disdain.”

He then urged progressives to “VOTE NO” on what he called a “trash” bill.

Democrats are trying to reach agreement on a framework for their spending bill that would expand America’s welfare system and commit major dollars and effort toward climate change.

With no votes to spare in the 50/50 Senate and a single-digit in the House of Representatives, the Biden administration has been negotiating with both the progressive and liberal/moderate wings of the Democratic Party. Progressive priorities such as free community college, a clean electricity program and tax hikes on corporations are reportedly likely to not make it into the final version of the bill. Currently, the package proposed is $3.5 trillion.

