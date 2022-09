MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow topped Fox News host Sean Hannity at 9 p.m. on Monday night in terms of total viewers – a rare win for the network.

Hannity, however, still came out ahead in the key 25-54 age demographic, by a wide margin.

In total viewers, Maddow won the 9 p.m. hour with 2.378 million total viewers, while Hannity came in second with 2.304 million total viewers. CNN Tonight brought in 551,000 total viewers.

In the demo, Hannity led with 296,000 viewers, while Maddow came in second with 213,000. CNN was again in third place with 124,000 demo viewers at 9 p.m.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

927 NEW DAY:

321 MORNING JOE:

850 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

16 EARLY MORNING:

12 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1125 NEW DAY:

438 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

121 MORNING IN AMERICA:

43 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1400 NEW DAY:

545 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1503 CNN NEWSROOM:

685 MORNING JOE:

1011 NATIONAL REPORT:

147 — 10a REMEMBRNG QUEEN ELIZABETH:

1677 CNN NEWSROOM:

1076 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

867 — BLUE BLOODS:

59 11a REMEMBRNG QUEEN ELIZABETH:

1559 — MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

794 — BLUE BLOODS:

118 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1665 INSIDE POLITICS:

799 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

809 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

152 BLUE BLOODS:

176 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1426 CNN NEWSROOM:

766 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

755 — BLUE BLOODS:

242 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1305 CNN NEWSROOM:

865 KATY TUR REPORTS:

830 AMERICAN AGENDA:

162 BLUE BLOODS:

238 3p — CNN NEWSROOM:

1024 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

831 — BLUE BLOODS:

265 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1456 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

955 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1404 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

232 BLUE BLOODS:

383 5p FIVE, THE:

3418 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

905 — SPICER & CO:

231 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

146 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2469 SITUATION ROOM:

779 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1589 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

195 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

55 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2815 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

883 REIDOUT:

1352 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

272 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

38 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3090 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

710 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1518 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

222 NEWSNATION PRIME:

45 9p HANNITY:

2304 CNN TONIGHT:

551 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2378 PRIME NEWS:

140 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

35 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1892 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

472 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1768 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

202 BANFIELD:

35 11p GUTFELD!:

1973 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

456 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1206 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

83 NEWSNATION PRIME:

46

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

134 NEW DAY:

68 MORNING JOE:

100 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

6 EARLY MORNING:

4 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

175 NEW DAY:

81 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

14 MORNING IN AMERICA:

12 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

246 NEW DAY:

99 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

248 CNN NEWSROOM:

121 MORNING JOE:

101 NATIONAL REPORT:

15 — 10a REMEMBRNG QUEEN ELIZABETH:

200 CNN NEWSROOM:

172 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

99 — BLUE BLOODS:

16 11a REMEMBRNG QUEEN ELIZABETH:

170 — MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

93 — BLUE BLOODS:

20 12p OUTNUMBERED:

221 INSIDE POLITICS:

148 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

87 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

15 BLUE BLOODS:

31 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

147 CNN NEWSROOM:

126 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

79 — BLUE BLOODS:

39 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

171 CNN NEWSROOM:

137 KATY TUR REPORTS:

73 AMERICAN AGENDA:

23 BLUE BLOODS:

29 3p — CNN NEWSROOM:

182 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

81 — BLUE BLOODS:

29 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

146 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

181 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

116 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

21 BLUE BLOODS:

37 5p FIVE, THE:

355 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

175 — SPICER & CO:

19 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

8 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

285 SITUATION ROOM:

161 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

161 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

19 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

5 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

326 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

164 REIDOUT:

127 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

28 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

7 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

450 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

138 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

119 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

25 NEWSNATION PRIME:

3 9p HANNITY:

296 CNN TONIGHT:

124 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

213 PRIME NEWS:

25 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

12 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

253 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

100 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

171 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

30 BANFIELD:

5 11p GUTFELD!:

277 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

95 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

152 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

15 NEWSNATION PRIME:

8

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 669,000

Fox News: 1.70 million

MSNBC: 1.10 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 128,000

Fox News: 222,000

MSNBC: 114,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 578,000

Fox News: 2.43 million

MSNBC: 1.89 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 121,000

Fox News: 333,000

MSNBC: 168,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

