Trump Demands Israel and Iran ‘Stop’ Shooting ‘Immediately’ After New Missile Strikes

President Donald Trump demanded Israel and Iran stop exchanging fire “immediately” on Monday morning as strikes between the two countries escalated in overnight missile barrages.

Iran had struck at Israel in what it said was a warning, following Israeli strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel responded by targeting the Mahshahr petrochemical complex in the southwest of Iran, while later announcing a broader operation against Iranian air defense systems.

The operation marked the first of its kind since the April ceasefire came into effect and happened in apparent defiance of a prior warning against it by Trump. Tehran then launched a further barrage of missiles against Israel on Monday morning.

Taking to Truth Social, the president wrote:

Israel and Iran must immediately stop “shooting.” President DONALD J. TRUMP

Soon after, Trump added:

Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE! Final negotiations on “Peace” are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way. The Blockade will remain in place, and in full force and effect, until a “Final Deal” is reached. Things should move quickly. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Israel’s operation came just hours after Trump reportedly urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a private call to refrain from further attacks as Washington pursues a wider deal with Tehran.

According to Axios, Trump told the Israeli prime minister during a phone call that “we are close to doing something good in terms of a deal.”

Publicly, the president insisted the violence would not derail negotiations with Tehran, telling the Financial Times: “It’s not going to have any impact on the deal.”

“I call the shots. I call all the shots. He [Netanyahu] doesn’t call the shots,” the president insisted.

Watch above via CNN.

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