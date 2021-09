It was a big morning for Fox & Friends — which thoroughly dominated its time slot rivals in the ratings on Monday.

According to data from Nielsen, Fox & Friends averaged 1.24 million total viewers over its three hours from 6-9 AM. That number topped CNN’s New Day (387,000) and MSNBC’s Morning Joe (810,000) combined. And it was the same story in the advertiser-coveted adults 25-54 demographic. Fox & Friends posted 188,000 viewers in that all-important category, while Morning Joe came in a distant second with 95,000, and New Day brought up the rear with 89,000.

We should note that it wasn’t just this Monday. In recent months, Fox & Friends — like Fox News — has pulled head of its rivals, regularly beating Morning Joe and New Day by a wide margin.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

890 NEW DAY:

267 MORNING JOE:

810 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

16 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1270 NEW DAY:

392 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

119 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1558 NEW DAY:

504 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1572 CNN NEWSROOM:

542 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

746 NATIONAL REPORT:

206 JAG:

99 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1493 CNN NEWSROOM:

556 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

662 — JAG:

106 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1500 AT THIS HOUR:

591 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

621 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

148 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1866 INSIDE POLITICS:

636 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

643 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

219 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

184 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1638 CNN NEWSROOM:

607 MTP DAILY:

655 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

286 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1549 CNN NEWSROOM:

652 KATY TUR REPORTS:

585 AMERICAN AGENDA:

204 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

325 3p SR/BLINKEN TESTIFYING:

1599 CNN NEWSROOM:

747 — — BLUE BLOODS:

270 4p SR/BLINKEN TESTIFYING:

1405 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

737 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1166 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

186 BLUE BLOODS:

328 5p FIVE, THE:

3121 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

752 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

225 BLUE BLOODS:

350 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2264 SITUATION ROOM:

644 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1158 SPICER & CO:

241 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

112 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2093 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

721 REIDOUT:

1143 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

411 DONLON REPORT, THE:

44 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3343 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

787 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1310 STINCHFIELD:

278 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

28 9p HANNITY:

2745 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

758 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2316 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

140 NEWSNATION PRIME:

21 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2397 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

695 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1492 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

117 BANFIELD:

26 11p GUTFELD!:

1541 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

374 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

987 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

89 DONLON REPORT, THE:

16

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

120 NEW DAY:

63 MORNING JOE:

95 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

5 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

206 NEW DAY:

95 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

9 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

238 NEW DAY:

108 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

242 CNN NEWSROOM:

116 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

83 NATIONAL REPORT:

18 JAG:

11 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

251 CNN NEWSROOM:

146 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

67 — JAG:

16 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

225 AT THIS HOUR:

144 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

71 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

10 12p OUTNUMBERED:

309 INSIDE POLITICS:

146 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

68 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

31 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

23 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

304 CNN NEWSROOM:

148 MTP DAILY:

67 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

43 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

254 CNN NEWSROOM:

91 KATY TUR REPORTS:

44 AMERICAN AGENDA:

26 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

33 3p SR/BLINKEN TESTIFYING:

253 CNN NEWSROOM:

115 — — BLUE BLOODS:

21 4p SR/BLINKEN TESTIFYING:

236 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

136 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

85 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

7 BLUE BLOODS:

23 5p FIVE, THE:

428 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

158 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

7 BLUE BLOODS:

20 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

363 SITUATION ROOM:

146 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

114 SPICER & CO:

19 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

6 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

325 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

173 REIDOUT:

116 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

55 DONLON REPORT, THE:

4 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

542 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

166 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

163 STINCHFIELD:

14 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

4 9p HANNITY:

371 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

164 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

277 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

20 NEWSNATION PRIME:

3 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

390 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

176 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

127 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

21 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

253 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

111 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

111 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

5 DONLON REPORT, THE:

3

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 576,000

Fox News: 1.72 million

MSNBC: 901,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 125,000

Fox News: 273,000

MSNBC: 95,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 747,000

Fox News: 2.83 million

MSNBC: 1.70 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 169,000

Fox News: 434,000

MSNBC: 189,000

