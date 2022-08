Fox News anchor of America’s Newsroom and co-host of The Five, Dana Perino, pulled triple duty on Thursday by also guest-hosting Gutfeld! at 11 p.m.

Perino, who served as press secretary to President George W. Bush brought in 2.2 million total viewers while guest-hosting Gutfeld! — making it the 6th most-watched show on cable news for the day.

The Five landed in second place overall and America’s Newsroom came in at 9th overall.

Fox News had the top ten shows on cable news Thursday and Perino led three of them.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1102 NEW DAY:

344 MORNING JOE:

806 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

25 EARLY MORNING:

6 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1466 NEW DAY:

392 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

88 MORNING IN AMERICA:

30 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1647 NEW DAY:

445 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1643 CNN NEWSROOM:

559 MORNING JOE:

953 NATIONAL REPORT:

145 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1816 CNN NEWSROOM:

572 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

724 — BLUE BLOODS:

50 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1684 AT THIS HOUR:

571 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

709 — BLUE BLOODS:

83 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1828 INSIDE POLITICS:

582 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

685 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

160 BLUE BLOODS:

126 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1545 CNN NEWSROOM:

657 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

696 — BLUE BLOODS:

150 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1328 CNN NEWSROOM:

671 KATY TUR REPORTS:

710 AMERICAN AGENDA:

166 BLUE BLOODS:

199 3p STORY, THE:

1433 CNN NEWSROOM:

652 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

786 — BLUE BLOODS:

255 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1532 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

606 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1434 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

242 BLUE BLOODS:

277 5p FIVE, THE:

3263 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

610 — SPICER & CO:

201 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

88 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2284 SITUATION ROOM:

595 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1365 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

210 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

51 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2767 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

682 REIDOUT:

1263 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

233 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

29 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3277 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

939 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1418 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

171 NEWSNATION PRIME:

37 9p HANNITY:

2397 CNN TONIGHT:

741 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1491 PRIME NEWS:

113 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

69 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2006 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

618 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1566 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

214 BANFIELD:

54 11p GUTFELD!:

2211 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

441 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1068 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

172 NEWSNATION PRIME:

35

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

165 NEW DAY:

66 MORNING JOE:

94 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

2 EARLY MORNING:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

228 NEW DAY:

71 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

9 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

217 NEW DAY:

86 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

204 CNN NEWSROOM:

112 MORNING JOE:

112 NATIONAL REPORT:

19 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

205 CNN NEWSROOM:

106 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

97 — BLUE BLOODS:

12 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

198 AT THIS HOUR:

102 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

83 — BLUE BLOODS:

11 12p OUTNUMBERED:

233 INSIDE POLITICS:

111 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

87 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

20 BLUE BLOODS:

19 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

175 CNN NEWSROOM:

124 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

93 — BLUE BLOODS:

23 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

160 CNN NEWSROOM:

127 KATY TUR REPORTS:

72 AMERICAN AGENDA:

25 BLUE BLOODS:

24 3p STORY, THE:

181 CNN NEWSROOM:

120 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

83 — BLUE BLOODS:

46 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

198 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

113 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

136 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

16 BLUE BLOODS:

51 5p FIVE, THE:

371 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

92 — SPICER & CO:

13 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

9 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

320 SITUATION ROOM:

111 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

154 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

15 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

10 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

335 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

130 REIDOUT:

158 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

19 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

458 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

155 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

143 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

15 NEWSNATION PRIME:

6 9p HANNITY:

299 CNN TONIGHT:

129 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

168 PRIME NEWS:

9 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

7 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

266 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

136 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

149 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

16 BANFIELD:

10 11p GUTFELD!:

333 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

91 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

141 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

16 NEWSNATION PRIME:

0

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 554,000

Fox News: 1.79 million

MSNBC: 970,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 104,000

Fox News: 241,000

MSNBC: 114,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 766,000

Fox News: 2.56 million

MSNBC: 1.49 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 140,000

Fox News: 341,000

MSNBC: 153,000

