‘Just Stop It!’ CNN Data Guru Reveals More Americans Think the Earth Is Flat Than Approve of Trump Vanity Projects

CNN’s Harry Enten presented a shocking statistic on Monday about public sentiment about President Donald Trump’s vanity projects, including plans to slap his name on government buildings.

“I’m just going to quote Michael Jordan here,” Enten said. “‘Stop it! Just stop it,’ the American people are saying to the president of the United States.”

Enten continued:

Americans who believe it’s okay right now to name government buildings for Trump, just 9%. To put that into some perspective, 10% of Americans believe that the Earth is flat, and 12% of Americans think that the moon landing was faked, which of course it was not. And of course, the Earth is actually round. So, fewer Americans think it’s acceptable right now to put President Trump’s name on government buildings than believe two conspiracy theories: either the Earth is flat or the moon landing was fake. And when you’re lower than that, you know that you’re doing something quite, quite unpopular.

Enten then offered the president a reality check.

“President Trump got elected to a second term to deal with inflation. Of course, right now, what we’re talking about is President Trump getting record low ratings on inflation, not just for himself, but for any president,” Enten said. “And it just goes back to this. Trump on issues facing most Americans — Focused enough? Just 29% — just one in three Americans say that President Trump is focused enough on the issues facing most Americans. The clear majority, the supermajority, more than two in three, 68% say, ‘No, he’s not focused enough.’ And that is why his approval rating has been falling in the 30s in multiple polls, because he’s focused on the wrong issues.”

In addition to putting his name on government buildings, Enten mentioned the possibility of Trump’s face appearing on a $250 bill for America’s birthday.

“Dude! Again, just to quote Michael Jordan, stop it! Stop it! Enten said. “Focus on inflation, focus on the economy, and then maybe your approval ratings will get above 40%.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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