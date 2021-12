On Tuesday night, Sean Hannity dominated the 9 p.m. time slot, drawing 2.91 million in total viewers and 433,000 in the demo.

CNN’s Michael Smerconish, filling in for recently-fired anchor Chris Cuomo, secured 659,000 total viewers and 176,000 viewers in the demo. While those numbers pale in comparison to Hannity’s, they are in line with what Cuomo drew in recent months, and ensured Smerconish placed third on the CNN roster in total viewers and second in the demo.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow came in second at 9 p.m. with 2.09 million total viewers and 245,000 viewers in the demo.

Fox News had a dominating streak with the top 11 shows in the demo, as well as the top six shows in terms of total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1004 NEW DAY:

287 MORNING JOE:

771 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

8 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

17 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1397 NEW DAY:

349 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

90 MORNING IN AMERICA:

13 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1673 NEW DAY:

386 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1581 CNN NEWSROOM:

445 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

668 NATIONAL REPORT:

141 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1527 CNN NEWSROOM:

594 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

540 — JAG:

86 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1481 AT THIS HOUR:

611 — — JAG:

93 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1573 INSIDE POLITICS:

578 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

578 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

159 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

180 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1448 CNN NEWSROOM:

598 MTP DAILY:

637 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

215 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1471 CNN NEWSROOM:

585 KATY TUR REPORTS:

625 AMERICAN AGENDA:

172 BLUE BLOODS:

180 3p STORY, THE:

1694 CNN NEWSROOM:

640 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

679 — BLUE BLOODS:

248 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1497 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

686 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1290 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

228 BLUE BLOODS:

248 5p FIVE, THE:

3299 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

657 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

249 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

158 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2369 SITUATION ROOM:

554 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1273 SPICER & CO:

320 DONLON REPORT, THE:

54 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2119 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

675 REIDOUT:

1181 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

361 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

65 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3210 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

706 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1202 STINCHFIELD:

251 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

39 9p HANNITY:

2918 CNN TONIGHT:

659 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2099 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

145 NEWSNATION PRIME:

37 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2266 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

645 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1299 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

167 BANFIELD:

24 11p GUTFELD!:

1869 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

428 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

1044 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

112 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

23

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

189 NEW DAY:

49 MORNING JOE:

68 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

0 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

242 NEW DAY:

70 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

12 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

212 NEW DAY:

102 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

247 CNN NEWSROOM:

98 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

59 NATIONAL REPORT:

18 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

257 CNN NEWSROOM:

140 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

40 — JAG:

1 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

283 AT THIS HOUR:

114 — — JAG:

6 12p OUTNUMBERED:

301 INSIDE POLITICS:

106 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

66 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

27 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

28 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

287 CNN NEWSROOM:

127 MTP DAILY:

49 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

53 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

254 CNN NEWSROOM:

135 KATY TUR REPORTS:

46 AMERICAN AGENDA:

36 BLUE BLOODS:

35 3p STORY, THE:

227 CNN NEWSROOM:

132 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

70 — BLUE BLOODS:

52 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

240 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

137 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

105 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

34 BLUE BLOODS:

42 5p FIVE, THE:

495 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

173 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

30 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

25 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

363 SITUATION ROOM:

151 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

122 SPICER & CO:

28 DONLON REPORT, THE:

14 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

335 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

180 REIDOUT:

154 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

43 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

7 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

516 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

155 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

143 STINCHFIELD:

55 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

11 9p HANNITY:

433 CNN TONIGHT:

176 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

245 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

36 NEWSNATION PRIME:

8 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

396 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

162 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

124 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

41 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

356 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

110 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

150 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

18 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 521,000

Fox: 1.74 million

MSNBC: 887,00

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 122,000

Fox News: 292,000

MSNBC: 91,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 670,000

Fox News: 2.79 million

MSNBC: 1.53 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 164,000

Fox News: 448,000

MSNBC: 170,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

