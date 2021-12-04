BREAKING: CNN Fires Chris Cuomo After Investigation Uncovers ‘Additional Information’

CNN is still investigating the situation that developed over the last year with anchor Chris Cuomo, but on Saturday announced that his suspension from the network is now a termination, even as the investigation continues.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense,” said the network in a statement released minutes ago. “We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately.”

“While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate,” the network continued.

“With information in the texts and documents pointing to a serious breach of CNN standards, Cuomo was notified of his termination on Saturday,” Brian Stelter wrote in CNN’s online report.

Jeff Zucker added his own remarks to the official statement, in an email sent to staff on Saturday.

You are all aware that earlier this week we made the decision to suspend Chris Cuomo while we evaluated some new information that came to light regarding his involvement in his brother’s defense. Today, I let Chris know that we are ending his employment at CNN. It goes without saying that these decisions are not easy, and there are a lot of complex factors involved. But, as always, it was important to me to be upfront with each of you.

The anchor’s suspension and firing follow new information about Cuomo’s actions while helping his brother, then-governor Andrew Cuomo, deal with accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Update: Chris Cuomo has released his own statement in a tweet.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.

