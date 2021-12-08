The Five. Emerald Robinson. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

MEDIA WINNER:
The Five
Fox News Channel’s The Five dominated the ratings on Monday, scoring wins in both total average viewers and in the key 25-54 age demographic prized by advertisers.
According to data from Nielsen, The Five raked in a total of 3.49 million average viewers, putting it well above its rivals for the most-viewed show on cable – Tucker Carlson Tonight. Carlson secured 3.01 million total viewers for second place, while Sean Hannity’s eponymous show Hannity came in third with 2.51 million.
Fox News swept the top five, with Rachel Maddow’s 1.94 million total viewers on MSNBC putting her in sixth.
In the demo, The Five topped the charts with 534k viewers. Carlson came in a close second with 530k in-demo viewers, while Hannity secured third place with 429k viewers in the demo.
Here’s a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show.
As for the three networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.
Total viewers:
• CNN: 553,000
• Fox News: 1.75 million
• MSNBC: 876,00
25-54 Demo:
• CNN: 117,000
• Fox News: 294,000
• MSNBC: 101,000
Here are the prime time averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.
Total viewers:
• CNN: 612,000
• Fox News: 2.44 million
• MSNBC: 1.42 million
25-54 Demo:
• CNN: 115,000
• Fox News: 414,000
• MSNBC: 178,000
MEDIA LOSER:
Emerald Robinson
Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson will leave the network next month, the conservative news outlet has confirmed.
“Emerald is still with Newsmax, however her contract ends in January and we will not be renewing it,” the network said in a statement. “We appreciate the work she has done on-air for the network.”
Robinson frequently clashed with White House Press secretary Jen Psaki in a series of memorable exchanges. Most notably, however, she raised eyebrows in November after she tweeted that Covid vaccines contain trackers that should worry Christians.
She doubled down on her claim and was permanently suspended by Twitter as a result. After the tweet, Newsmax appeared to pull Robinson from the airwaves and sources at the network said Robinson was on borrowed time, saying that “the decision has essentially been made” to let her go.
Robinson will be replaced by former Fox News reporter James Rosen, who left the network in 2017 amid a series of sexual harassment allegations.
Her departure isn’t the only notable move at Newsmax of late.
Last month it was announced that Cortes & Pellegrino cohost Steve Cortes would be leaving after a public spat with the network’s Covid vaccine policy.
Newsmax said it would be implementing a vaccine/testing requirement in accordance with the Biden administration’s policy. In response, Cortes tweeted, “I will not comply w/ any organization’s attempt to enforce Biden’s capricious & unscientific Medical Apartheid mandate.”
Robinson departs after comments that may have been too much even for that environment. Newsmax did not respond to Mediaite when asked for comment.
