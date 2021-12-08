The Five. Emerald Robinson. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

The Five

Fox News Channel’s The Five dominated the ratings on Monday, scoring wins in both total average viewers and in the key 25-54 age demographic prized by advertisers.

According to data from Nielsen, The Five raked in a total of 3.49 million average viewers, putting it well above its rivals for the most-viewed show on cable – Tucker Carlson Tonight. Carlson secured 3.01 million total viewers for second place, while Sean Hannity’s eponymous show Hannity came in third with 2.51 million.

Fox News swept the top five, with Rachel Maddow’s 1.94 million total viewers on MSNBC putting her in sixth.

In the demo, The Five topped the charts with 534k viewers. Carlson came in a close second with 530k in-demo viewers, while Hannity secured third place with 429k viewers in the demo.

Here’s a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show.

As for the three networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

• CNN: 553,000

• Fox News: 1.75 million

• MSNBC: 876,00

25-54 Demo:

• CNN: 117,000

• Fox News: 294,000

• MSNBC: 101,000

Here are the prime time averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

• CNN: 612,000

• Fox News: 2.44 million

• MSNBC: 1.42 million

25-54 Demo:

• CNN: 115,000

• Fox News: 414,000

• MSNBC: 178,000

