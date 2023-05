Cable News Ratings Tuesday May 16: Newsmax Tops CNN in Two Hours, Fox News Wins Prime Time

Fox News was back on top in the Tuesday prime time ratings in both total viewers and the key 25-54 age demographic.

Fox beat MSNBC with 1.57 million average prime time viewers to 1.37 million viewers. In the demo, Fox and MSNBC were neck and neck with Fox winning with 163,000 to 161,000 demo viewers — respectively.

CNN and Newsmax were in close competition during prime time. CNN beat Newsmax in total viewers with 397,000 to 366,000. Newsmax scored two big wins over CNN as Eric Bolling beat Anderson Cooper at 8 p.m. and Rob Schmitt beat Erin Burnett at 6 p.m. — CNN won both hours in the demo.

Former President Donald Trump called into Schmitt’s show Tuesday and appeared to provide a ratings boost. Bolling’s ratings have been up since Tucker Carlson was fired from his 8 p.m. show, although he has not seen a major increase.

In the demo, CNN scored 80,000 viewers, while Newsmax had 34,000.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

759 CNN THIS MORNING:

255 MORNING JOE:

976 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

65 EARLY MORNING:

17 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1075 CNN THIS MORNING:

340 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

178 MORNING IN AMERICA:

51 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1291 CNN THIS MORNING:

401 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1394 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

445 MORNING JOE:

861 NATIONAL REPORT:

186 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1300 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

496 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

676 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

29 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1379 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

501 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

599 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1415 INSIDE POLITICS:

493 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

588 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

166 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1141 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

431 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

655 — NEWSNATION NOW:

36 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1196 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

432 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

221 — 3p STORY, THE:

1244 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

497 KATY TUR REPORTS:

798 — NEWSNATION NOW W/ BERLIE:

46 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1429 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

590 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1367 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

265 — 5p FIVE, THE:

2802 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

516 — CARL HIGBIE FRONTLINE:

311 HILL, THE:

20 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

1837 SITUATION ROOM:

507 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1356 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

358 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

37 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2087 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

525 REIDOUT:

1105 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

579 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

47 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

1433 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

496 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1311 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

510 CUOMO:

117 9p HANNITY:

1769 CNN PRIMETIME:

358 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1363 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:

306 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

92 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1511 CNN TONIGHT:

336 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1428 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

282 BANFIELD:

84 11p GUTFELD!:

1627 CNN TONIGHT:

313 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

889 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

186 CUOMO:

67

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

105 CNN THIS MORNING:

63 MORNING JOE:

108 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

12 EARLY MORNING:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

152 CNN THIS MORNING:

76 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

12 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

162 CNN THIS MORNING:

88 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

155 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

115 MORNING JOE:

105 NATIONAL REPORT:

17 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

167 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

104 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

64 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

1 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

185 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

116 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

61 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

196 INSIDE POLITICS:

98 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

66 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

12 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

154 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

83 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

78 — NEWSNATION NOW:

9 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

166 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

82 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

15 — 3p STORY, THE:

163 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

91 KATY TUR REPORTS:

70 — NEWSNATION NOW W/ BERLIE:

5 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

158 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

74 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

118 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

13 — 5p FIVE, THE:

330 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

108 — CARL HIGBIE FRONTLINE:

34 HILL, THE:

5 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

200 SITUATION ROOM:

115 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

146 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

34 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

10 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

183 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

129 REIDOUT:

128 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

51 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

16 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

141 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

91 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

153 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

40 CUOMO:

29 9p HANNITY:

162 CNN PRIMETIME:

71 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

175 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:

28 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

23 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

186 CNN TONIGHT:

76 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

154 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

32 BANFIELD:

20 11p GUTFELD!:

264 CNN TONIGHT:

81 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

117 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

30 CUOMO:

8

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 407,000

Fox News: 1.36 million

MSNBC: 916,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 85,000

Fox News: 166,000

MSNBC: 102,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 397,000

Fox News: 1.57 million

MSNBC: 1.37 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 80,000

Fox News: 163,000

MSNBC: 161,000

