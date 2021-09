Fox News host Tucker Carlson placed first in the ratings on Tuesday night, in both total viewers and the demo, putting an end to a surprising run from The Five in which the daytime show placed first in cable news six times in a row.

Carlson, who was the regular cable news king before The Five went on its winning streak last week, drew 3.24 million viewers overall and 528,000 in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

958 NEW DAY:

355 MORNING JOE:

802 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

26 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

20 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1317 NEW DAY:

421 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

83 MORNING IN AMERICA:

13 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1567 NEW DAY:

519 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1689 CNN NEWSROOM:

566 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

823 NATIONAL REPORT:

132 — 10a SR/SENATE HRNG-AFGHANISTN:

1799 CNN NEWSROOM:

654 — — JAG:

81 11a SR/SENATE HRNG-AFGHANISTN:

1939 AT THIS HOUR:

648 — — JAG:

124 12p SR/SENATE HRNG-AFGHANISTN:

1903 INSIDE POLITICS:

663 — JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

158 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

157 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1964 CNN NEWSROOM:

692 MTP DAILY:

610 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

226 2p SR/SENATE HRNG-AFGHANISTN:

1799 CNN NEWSROOM:

665 KATY TUR REPORTS:

612 AMERICAN AGENDA:

164 BLUE BLOODS:

189 3p SR/SENATE HRNG-AFGHANISTN:

1958 CNN NEWSROOM:

678 — — BLUE BLOODS:

210 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1855 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

695 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1272 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

230 BLUE BLOODS:

326 5p FIVE, THE:

3176 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

627 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

234 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

136 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2376 SITUATION ROOM:

587 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1186 SPICER & CO:

233 DONLON REPORT, THE:

73 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2162 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

786 REIDOUT:

1181 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

403 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

30 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3243 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

864 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1369 KRISTI NOEM NEWSMAX TOWNH:

245 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

46 9p HANNITY:

2889 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

914 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2424 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

199 NEWSNATION PRIME:

59 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2575 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

747 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1630 KRISTI NOEM NEWSMAX TOWNH:

164 BANFIELD:

43 11p GUTFELD!:

2050 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

510 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

1105 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

180 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

25

25-54 Demo (thousands)



ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

165 NEW DAY:

85 MORNING JOE:

93 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

3 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

207 NEW DAY:

83 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

9 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

226 NEW DAY:

89 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

227 CNN NEWSROOM:

89 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

91 NATIONAL REPORT:

30 — 10a SR/SENATE HRNG-AFGHANISTN:

261 CNN NEWSROOM:

97 — — JAG:

8 11a SR/SENATE HRNG-AFGHANISTN:

278 AT THIS HOUR:

115 — — JAG:

14 12p SR/SENATE HRNG-AFGHANISTN:

266 INSIDE POLITICS:

121 — JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

22 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

8 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

242 CNN NEWSROOM:

127 MTP DAILY:

72 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

11 2p SR/SENATE HRNG-AFGHANISTN:

274 CNN NEWSROOM:

121 KATY TUR REPORTS:

68 AMERICAN AGENDA:

20 BLUE BLOODS:

11 3p SR/SENATE HRNG-AFGHANISTN:

321 CNN NEWSROOM:

126 — — BLUE BLOODS:

17 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

297 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

134 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

98 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

30 BLUE BLOODS:

34 5p FIVE, THE:

463 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

126 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

37 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

13 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

369 SITUATION ROOM:

124 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

142 SPICER & CO:

33 DONLON REPORT, THE:

3 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

349 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

197 REIDOUT:

149 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

47 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

528 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

202 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

164 KRISTI NOEM NEWSMAX TOWNH:

32 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

9 9p HANNITY:

418 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

192 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

352 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

27 NEWSNATION PRIME:

21 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

410 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

152 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

210 KRISTI NOEM NEWSMAX TOWNH:

18 BANFIELD:

16 11p GUTFELD!:

413 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

116 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

167 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

23 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 601,000

Fox News: 1.88 million

MSNBC: 951,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 119,000

Fox News: 297,000

MSNBC: 118,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 842,000

Fox News: 2.9 million

MSNBC: 1.8 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 182,000

Fox News: 452,000

MSNBC: 242,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

