Fox News host Sean Hannity won his 9 p.m. time slot by more than a million total viewers on Wednesday night.

Veteran host Hannity has some new competition as MSNBC’s Alex Wagner debuted her new show yesterday, but Wagner has some ground to make up if she hopes to win the hour any time soon.

Hannity brought in 2.79 million total viewers, while Wagner scored some 1.79 million total viewers.

CNN landed in third place during the 9 p.m. hour with 838,000 total viewers.

Overall, Hannity had the third most watched show on cable news behind The Five and Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1091 NEW DAY:

329 MORNING JOE:

899 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

39 EARLY MORNING:

12 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1432 NEW DAY:

372 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

131 MORNING IN AMERICA:

24 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1740 NEW DAY:

497 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1805 CNN NEWSROOM:

608 MORNING JOE:

1058 NATIONAL REPORT:

171 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1681 CNN NEWSROOM:

697 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

681 — BLUE BLOODS:

70 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1705 AT THIS HOUR:

702 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

703 — BLUE BLOODS:

89 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1981 INSIDE POLITICS:

620 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

804 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

210 BLUE BLOODS:

126 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1603 CNN NEWSROOM:

641 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

776 — BLUE BLOODS:

139 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1412 CNN NEWSROOM:

673 KATY TUR REPORTS:

800 AMERICAN AGENDA:

148 BLUE BLOODS:

171 3p STORY, THE:

1527 CNN NEWSROOM:

668 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

893 — BLUE BLOODS:

200 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1619 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

749 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1490 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

192 BLUE BLOODS:

257 5p FIVE, THE:

3388 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

752 — SPICER & CO:

173 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

90 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2669 SITUATION ROOM:

718 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1649 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

208 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

48 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2687 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

782 REIDOUT:

1319 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

295 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

29 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3379 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

930 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1640 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

246 NEWSNATION PRIME:

42 9p HANNITY:

2798 CNN TONIGHT:

838 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1792 PRIME NEWS:

201 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

65 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2453 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

722 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1789 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

218 BANFIELD:

83 11p GUTFELD!:

2423 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

650 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1124 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

127 NEWSNATION PRIME:

25

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

221 NEW DAY:

46 MORNING JOE:

99 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

10 EARLY MORNING:

4 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

251 NEW DAY:

46 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

18 MORNING IN AMERICA:

7 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

241 NEW DAY:

93 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

232 CNN NEWSROOM:

114 MORNING JOE:

104 NATIONAL REPORT:

25 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

197 CNN NEWSROOM:

148 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

57 — BLUE BLOODS:

9 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

197 AT THIS HOUR:

115 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

58 — BLUE BLOODS:

14 12p OUTNUMBERED:

255 INSIDE POLITICS:

131 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

87 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

22 BLUE BLOODS:

17 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

222 CNN NEWSROOM:

124 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

64 — BLUE BLOODS:

21 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

186 CNN NEWSROOM:

127 KATY TUR REPORTS:

82 AMERICAN AGENDA:

9 BLUE BLOODS:

30 3p STORY, THE:

186 CNN NEWSROOM:

144 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

93 — BLUE BLOODS:

35 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

197 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

158 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

128 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

7 BLUE BLOODS:

46 5p FIVE, THE:

406 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

170 — SPICER & CO:

12 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

11 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

347 SITUATION ROOM:

140 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

210 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

14 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

13 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

373 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

159 REIDOUT:

165 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

30 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

6 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

463 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

156 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

183 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

30 NEWSNATION PRIME:

3 9p HANNITY:

364 CNN TONIGHT:

174 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

180 PRIME NEWS:

28 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

6 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

361 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

149 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

148 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

19 BANFIELD:

7 11p GUTFELD!:

407 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

121 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

127 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

16 NEWSNATION PRIME:

4

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 626,000

Fox News: 1.91 million

MSNBC: 1.06 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 121,000

Fox News: 271,000

MSNBC: 112,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 830,000

Fox News: 2.88 million

MSNBC: 1.74 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 160,000

Fox News: 396,000

MSNBC: 170,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

