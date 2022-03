Fox News’ 11 p.m. talk show, Gutfeld!, beat every CNN and MSNBC program in total viewers and the key 25-54 age demographic on Wednesday.

Greg Gutfeld’s show pulled in 2.17 million total viewers, far outpacing the MSNBC and CNN competition. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show came closest with with 1.47 million.

Gutfeld! pulled in 435,000 demo viewers, which topped Anderson Cooper’s 414,000 demo viewers at 9 p.m. – the biggest demo audience for a non-Fox show.

While Cooper led CNN in the demo, Tucker Carlson’s 623,000 demo viewers landed in first place, both on Fox News and in all of cable news.

The Rachel Maddow Show led that network in the demo, with 225,000 viewers.

Across both day time and prime time averages, Fox News ranked first in the demo, followed by CNN, and MSNBC landed in third.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1110 NEW DAY:

363 MORNING JOE:

816 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

24 ELEMENTARY:

33 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1447 NEW DAY:

469 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

81 MORNING IN AMERICA:

29 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1871 NEW DAY:

778 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2724 CNN NEWSROOM:

1209 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

1318 NATIONAL REPORT:

215 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2424 CNN NEWSROOM:

1143 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

831 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

61 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

2122 AT THIS HOUR:

1174 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

799 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

142 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2274 INSIDE POLITICS:

1277 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

971 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

219 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

187 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

2323 CNN NEWSROOM:

1223 MTP DAILY:

1088 — BLUE BLOODS:

128 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1966 CNN NEWSROOM:

1117 KATY TUR REPORTS:

795 AMERICAN AGENDA:

153 BLUE BLOODS:

184 3p STORY, THE:

1968 CNN NEWSROOM:

1108 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

752 — BLUE BLOODS:

301 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1831 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1157 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1171 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

271 BLUE BLOODS:

316 5p FIVE, THE:

3352 SITUATION ROOM:

1100 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

236 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

154 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2456 SITUATION ROOM:

1015 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1151 SPICER & CO:

246 DONLON REPORT, THE:

76 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2797 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1080 REIDOUT:

1100 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

367 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

47 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3442 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1287 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1178 STINCHFIELD:

259 NEWSNATION PRIME:

68 9p HANNITY:

3063 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1233 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1479 PRIME NEWS:

146 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

66 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2581 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1028 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1364 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

166 BANFIELD:

62 11p GUTFELD!:

2176 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

720 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

918 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

142 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

35

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

250 NEW DAY:

77 MORNING JOE:

92 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

4 ELEMENTARY:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

311 NEW DAY:

115 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

13 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

357 NEW DAY:

185 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

404 CNN NEWSROOM:

293 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

132 NATIONAL REPORT:

20 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

365 CNN NEWSROOM:

281 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

74 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

7 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

363 AT THIS HOUR:

278 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

71 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

22 12p OUTNUMBERED:

396 INSIDE POLITICS:

304 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

75 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

31 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

22 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

412 CNN NEWSROOM:

299 MTP DAILY:

87 — BLUE BLOODS:

14 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

331 CNN NEWSROOM:

251 KATY TUR REPORTS:

80 AMERICAN AGENDA:

24 BLUE BLOODS:

57 3p STORY, THE:

352 CNN NEWSROOM:

249 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

111 — BLUE BLOODS:

69 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

314 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

227 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

101 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

28 BLUE BLOODS:

54 5p FIVE, THE:

506 SITUATION ROOM:

280 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

36 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

27 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

369 SITUATION ROOM:

283 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

146 SPICER & CO:

34 DONLON REPORT, THE:

16 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

480 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

295 REIDOUT:

139 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

43 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

12 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

623 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

407 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

158 STINCHFIELD:

50 NEWSNATION PRIME:

11 9p HANNITY:

463 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

414 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

225 PRIME NEWS:

25 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

6 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

444 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

329 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

203 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

20 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

435 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

218 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

129 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

28 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

4

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 Demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 951,000

Fox: 2.12 million

MSNBC: 939,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 250,000

Fox News: 371,000

MSNBC: 110,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.18 million

Fox News: 3.03 million

MSNBC: 1.34 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 383,000

Fox News: 510,000

MSNBC: 195,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

