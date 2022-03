Cable News Ratings Wednesday March 30: Lawrence O’Donnell Leads MSNBC in Total Viewers

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell led his network in the ratings on Wednesday, just barely eclipsing The Rachel Maddow Show, which was guest-hosted by Ali Velshi.

O’Donnell raked in some 1.525 million total average viewers at 10 p.m., just enough to top Velshi’s 1.502 million viewer total at 9 p.m.

Chris Hayes at 8 p.m. landed the third-highest rated show on the network with 1.45 million total average viewers.

MSNBC averaged 1.49 million viewers across prime time, putting the network in a solid second place behind Fox News, which averaged 3.15 million viewers across prime time. CNN came in third place with 864,000 average viewers in prime time.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1014 NEW DAY:

334 MORNING JOE:

831 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

10 ELEMENTARY:

34 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1368 NEW DAY:

429 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

83 MORNING IN AMERICA:

32 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1680 NEW DAY:

586 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1789 CNN NEWSROOM:

645 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

741 NATIONAL REPORT:

129 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1774 CNN NEWSROOM:

776 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

666 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

108 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1798 AT THIS HOUR:

748 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

621 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

159 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1872 INSIDE POLITICS:

774 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

809 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

138 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

231 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1676 CNN NEWSROOM:

799 MTP DAILY:

741 — BLUE BLOODS:

149 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1549 CNN NEWSROOM:

839 KATY TUR REPORTS:

672 AMERICAN AGENDA:

172 BLUE BLOODS:

199 3p STORY, THE:

1591 CNN NEWSROOM:

790 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

710 — BLUE BLOODS:

243 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1617 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

861 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1196 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

276 BLUE BLOODS:

240 5p FIVE, THE:

3556 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

823 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

198 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

109 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2642 SITUATION ROOM:

788 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1273 SPICER & CO:

247 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

71 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2959 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

894 REIDOUT:

1139 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

338 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

70 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3676 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

890 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1445 STINCHFIELD:

294 NEWSNATION PRIME:

85 9p HANNITY:

3287 CNN TONIGHT:

936 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1502 PRIME NEWS:

143 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

115 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2482 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

767 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1525 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

152 BANFIELD:

96 11p GUTFELD!:

2292 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

607 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

999 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

116 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

55

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

233 NEW DAY:

82 MORNING JOE:

80 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

0 ELEMENTARY:

5 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

256 NEW DAY:

82 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

9 MORNING IN AMERICA:

10 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

254 NEW DAY:

121 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

299 CNN NEWSROOM:

124 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

62 NATIONAL REPORT:

13 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

296 CNN NEWSROOM:

152 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

58 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

22 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

283 AT THIS HOUR:

135 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

73 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

36 12p OUTNUMBERED:

301 INSIDE POLITICS:

155 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

76 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

29 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

27 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

245 CNN NEWSROOM:

173 MTP DAILY:

80 — BLUE BLOODS:

18 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

226 CNN NEWSROOM:

171 KATY TUR REPORTS:

72 AMERICAN AGENDA:

38 BLUE BLOODS:

42 3p STORY, THE:

284 CNN NEWSROOM:

162 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

88 — BLUE BLOODS:

45 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

289 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

179 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

105 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

41 BLUE BLOODS:

51 5p FIVE, THE:

528 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

179 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

36 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

25 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

379 SITUATION ROOM:

202 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

140 SPICER & CO:

40 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

11 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

422 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

279 REIDOUT:

154 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

59 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

22 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

581 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

230 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

177 STINCHFIELD:

63 NEWSNATION PRIME:

11 9p HANNITY:

454 CNN TONIGHT:

230 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

205 PRIME NEWS:

36 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

6 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

349 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

221 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

187 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

17 BANFIELD:

18 11p GUTFELD!:

376 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

162 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

138 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

7 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

11

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 686,000

Fox: 1.96 million

MSNBC: 899,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 159,000

Fox News: 313,000

MSNBC: 100,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 864,000

Fox News: 3.15 million

MSNBC: 1.49 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 227,000

Fox News: 461,000

MSNBC: 190,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

