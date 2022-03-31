Reporter Nathan Baca shared a disturbing story with a chilling quote on Thursday, tweeting about the gruesome discovery made at the home of anti-abortion activist Lauren Handy in Washington, D.C.

“When I asked anti-abortion activist Lauren Handy what homicide detectives pulled out of her house Wednesday,” wrote Baca on Twitter, “she only said, ‘people will freak out when they hear.'”

As the report revealed, that’s because five fetuses were found inside her home by homicide detectives, D.C. Police told WUSA.

Officers responded to a report of potential biohazard material at the property, and officers eventually found five fetuses inside, which were removed by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Handy did not speak on camera about the incident, but did answer some questions from Baca as the dead fetuses were being removed from the property in biohazard safe bags and coolers.

She did say she was expecting the raid at some point, but did not explain the fetuses when being questioned by the FBI.

When I asked anti-abortion activist Lauren Handy what homicide detectives pulled out of her house Wednesday, she only said, “people will freak out when they hear.” @DCPoliceDept now says it found 5 fetuses. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/9Uvm7JY9dQ — Nathan Baca (@NathanBacaTV) March 31, 2022

Handy was indicted this week, along with eight other anti-abortion activists, with felony charges for blocking the entrance to a D.C. abortion clinic in 2020. She has had a variety of other legal troubles stemming from her activism going back to 2015, including being arrested for unlawful assembly and creating blockades. She also founded the anti-abortion group Mercy Missions.

Handy’s indictment from earlier in the week alleges the activist called the Washington Surgi-Clinic under a false name and made an appointment. When she was let into the building, others forced their way in, knocking down an employee in the process. The anti-abortion activists then blocked the entrance and tied themselves together.

On the Mercy Mission website, Handy is described as an “unashamedly pro-life” activist who “confronts the culture of death head on.”

