CNN’s flagship morning show New Day hit its lowest ratings in six years on Wednesday.

The three-hour morning show, hosted by John Berman and Brianna Keilar, averaged 304,000 total viewers. That’s down from Tuesday, when the show hit its lowest ratings of 2021. In the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic, New Day averaged 63,000 viewers.

MSNBC’s breakfast show Morning Joe fared better, drawing 799,000 total viewers and 87,000 in the demo. Fox & Friends, as usual, fared best, with 1.3 million total viewers and 264,000 in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1093 NEW DAY:

259 MORNING JOE:

799 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

18 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

16 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1300 NEW DAY:

275 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

126 MORNING IN AMERICA:

11 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1565 NEW DAY:

378 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1753 CNN NEWSROOM:

506 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

754 NATIONAL REPORT:

153 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1719 CNN NEWSROOM:

544 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

614 — JAG:

89 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1521 AT THIS HOUR:

487 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

530 — JAG:

100 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1784 INSIDE POLITICS:

639 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

650 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

163 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

169 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1931 CNN NEWSROOM:

599 MTP DAILY:

615 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

222 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1732 CNN NEWSROOM:

639 KATY TUR REPORTS:

616 AMERICAN AGENDA:

169 BLUE BLOODS:

158 3p STORY, THE:

1624 CNN NEWSROOM:

668 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

633 — BLUE BLOODS:

180 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1505 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

695 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1190 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

208 BLUE BLOODS:

158 5p FIVE, THE:

3267 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

779 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

229 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

62 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2423 SITUATION ROOM:

620 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1183 SPICER & CO:

290 DONLON REPORT, THE:

23 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

1986 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

634 REIDOUT:

1164 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

377 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

18 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3153 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

704 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1228 STINCHFIELD:

165 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

30 9p HANNITY:

2639 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

623 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2020 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

120 NEWSNATION PRIME:

41 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2132 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

613 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1226 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

100 BANFIELD:

47 11p GUTFELD!:

1864 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

436 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

1032 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

107 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

21

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

244 NEW DAY:

49 MORNING JOE:

87 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

3 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

4 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

277 NEW DAY:

64 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

8 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

270 NEW DAY:

77 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

303 CNN NEWSROOM:

104 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

76 NATIONAL REPORT:

8 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

289 CNN NEWSROOM:

128 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

68 — JAG:

4 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

245 AT THIS HOUR:

120 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

62 — JAG:

6 12p OUTNUMBERED:

285 INSIDE POLITICS:

146 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

75 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

35 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

7 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

263 CNN NEWSROOM:

126 MTP DAILY:

71 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

14 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

267 CNN NEWSROOM:

139 KATY TUR REPORTS:

69 AMERICAN AGENDA:

36 BLUE BLOODS:

16 3p STORY, THE:

242 CNN NEWSROOM:

162 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

61 — BLUE BLOODS:

16 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

241 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

163 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

112 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

40 BLUE BLOODS:

14 5p FIVE, THE:

419 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

162 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

40 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

12 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

315 SITUATION ROOM:

160 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

125 SPICER & CO:

47 DONLON REPORT, THE:

7 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

303 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

144 REIDOUT:

154 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

44 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

503 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

143 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

144 STINCHFIELD:

32 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

3 9p HANNITY:

389 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

150 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

231 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

27 NEWSNATION PRIME:

7 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

314 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

172 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

143 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

22 BANFIELD:

5 11p GUTFELD!:

361 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

154 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

123 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

14 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 523,000

Fox 1.77 million

MSNBC: 886,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 126,000

Fox News: 287,000

MSNBC: 101,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 647,000

Fox News: 2.64 million

MSNBC: 1.49 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 155,000

Fox News: 402,000

MSNBC: 173,000

