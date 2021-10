The Five stunned cable news ratings nerd-o-nauts last month when it embarked on a winning streak in the daily ratings, beating out usual ratings king Tucker Carlson for more than a week straight.

Yet while the 5 p.m. Fox News panel show beat the 8 p.m. prime time host in total viewers, Carlson still held on to the top spot in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic.

Now, Carlson’s iron grip on the demo is also under threat: The Five placed first in total viewers AND the demo on Tuesday night, drawing 3.26 million viewers in the former and 459,000 viewers in the latter.

Carlson came second, with 3.11 million total viewers and 449,000 in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

910 NEW DAY:

278 MORNING JOE:

801 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

8 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

39 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1223 NEW DAY:

346 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

100 MORNING IN AMERICA:

18 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1554 NEW DAY:

409 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1727 CNN NEWSROOM:

476 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

721 NATIONAL REPORT:

160 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1614 CNN NEWSROOM:

564 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

567 — JAG:

76 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1610 AT THIS HOUR:

529 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

529 — JAG:

124 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1656 INSIDE POLITICS:

565 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

658 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

162 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

234 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1525 CNN NEWSROOM:

584 MTP DAILY:

647 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

244 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1484 CNN NEWSROOM:

582 KATY TUR REPORTS:

604 AMERICAN AGENDA:

172 BLUE BLOODS:

238 3p STORY, THE:

1584 CNN NEWSROOM:

558 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

741 — BLUE BLOODS:

235 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1585 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

664 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1265 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

217 BLUE BLOODS:

290 5p FIVE, THE:

3264 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

589 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

265 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

177 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2389 SITUATION ROOM:

575 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1109 SPICER & CO:

315 DONLON REPORT, THE:

57 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2094 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

663 REIDOUT:

1109 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

367 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

68 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3113 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

680 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1239 STINCHFIELD:

251 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

52 9p HANNITY:

2775 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

718 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2157 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

132 NEWSNATION PRIME:

59 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2361 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

629 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1309 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

118 BANFIELD:

52 11p GUTFELD!:

1812 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

356 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

941 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

89 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

13

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

164 NEW DAY:

54 MORNING JOE:

89 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

1 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

5 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

218 NEW DAY:

70 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

8 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

213 NEW DAY:

72 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

248 CNN NEWSROOM:

74 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

70 NATIONAL REPORT:

13 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

223 CNN NEWSROOM:

101 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

50 — JAG:

9 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

247 AT THIS HOUR:

116 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

48 — JAG:

15 12p OUTNUMBERED:

258 INSIDE POLITICS:

112 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

52 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

25 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

16 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

246 CNN NEWSROOM:

90 MTP DAILY:

57 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

23 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

228 CNN NEWSROOM:

98 KATY TUR REPORTS:

49 AMERICAN AGENDA:

27 BLUE BLOODS:

39 3p STORY, THE:

222 CNN NEWSROOM:

99 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

96 — BLUE BLOODS:

30 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

194 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

133 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

122 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

21 BLUE BLOODS:

24 5p FIVE, THE:

459 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

102 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

33 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

14 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

343 SITUATION ROOM:

113 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

131 SPICER & CO:

40 DONLON REPORT, THE:

1 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

293 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

144 REIDOUT:

161 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

33 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

11 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

449 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

142 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

163 STINCHFIELD:

59 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

10 9p HANNITY:

347 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

128 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

273 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

31 NEWSNATION PRIME:

18 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

349 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

112 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

162 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

36 BANFIELD:

18 11p GUTFELD!:

304 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

93 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

155 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

20 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 503,000

Fox 1.73 million

MSNBC: 882,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 97,000

Fox News: 259,000

MSNBC: 104,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 676,000

Fox News: 2.75 million

MSNBC: 1.56 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 127,000

Fox News: 382,000

MSNBC: 199,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

