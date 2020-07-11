On Saturday, Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump‘s decision to commute the prison sentence of Roger Stone, posting a tweet calling Trump “the most corrupt President on modern American history.”

Stone had been sentenced to 40 months in prison after he was convicted of seven counts related to lying to Congress and the FBI regarding investigations into Russia’s attempts to interfere with the 2016 elections. He was due to report to begin his sentence on Tuesday, and this was supposed to be his last weekend as free man for awhile. But then on Friday news broke that Trump was commuting his sentence.

Rumors had been swirling for months that Trump was considering a pardon or commutation for Stone, and Stone himself openly talked about it. Unsurprisingly, Trump’s decision drew condemnation from many of his critics, who pointed out that Stone had been convicted not just f0r lying to Congress and the FBI, but for lying to protect Trump.

Biden was direct in his denunciation of the president, calling him the “most corrupt president in modern American history” who is “threaten[ing] the future of our democracy.”

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in modern American history. Every day that he remains in office, he further threatens the future of our democracy. We have to vote him out this November. https://t.co/FuoAnNzgHG — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 11, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]