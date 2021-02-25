Former First Son Donald Trump Jr. harangued Republicans for their willingness to “lose gracefully” and praised his father for showing “You don’t have to do that, ou can actually push back” — just 50 days after a violent pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, injured more than a hundred police officers, resulting in five deaths.

Appearing on Fox News’ Hannity, the former president’s eldest son and potential political protegé rhetorically opened fire on his own party, accusing them of lacking the fortitude to win elections like his father — who lost the popular vote in both of his presidential races and presided over two straight House defeats and a Democratic takeover in the Senate in 2020.

“The reality is, every time the left gets power, they overreach,” the Fox host claimed. ” It’s a matter of how much freedom we lose in the meantime. They seem to be going for all of it in record time.

“Without question, Sean. That’s because there’s no natural pushback,” Trump Jr. matter-of-factly yelled. “The Republicans aren’t willing to do it. They have shown that over the decades. They’d just rather lose gracefully, I guess. That’s not really a plan that I would go with, but it’s what they’ve done.”

After lighting up the GOP establishment, Trump Jr. then contrasted that track record with his father’s, who was just impeached an unprecedented second time for pushing a months-long election fraud conspiracy that eventually fueled a violent mob to attack and threaten key members of Congress as well as hang Trump’s own vice president.

Or, as the son enthusiastically put it about his father: “Donald Trump has shown that you don’t have to do that. You can actually push back.”

“We don’t have a level playing field,” he continued on complain. “You have multi-trillion dollar industries between the mainstream media and big tech doing whatever they can to destroy the Republican party.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

