FBI Found Top Secret Classified Documents at Mar-a-Lago, According to Inventory Obtained by WSJ

The Wall Street Journal obtained the inventory list from the raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in South Florida, which included 11 sets of classified material, some documents marked with the highest level of secret classification.

It has been a chaotic week in Trump world, beginning with the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago on Monday, which was set in motion to recover classified documents from the former president’s home. Following a press conference held by Attorney General Merrick Garland, in which he announced his intentions to unseal the search warrant and inventory, Trump demanded the release of all documents relating to the raid.

However, the former president has had access to these materials since the raid but decided not to release them himself.

According to the inventory obtained, the 11 sets of classified documents include some material labeled as top secret. The FBI agents present during the search recovered 20 boxes of items, photos, a handwritten note, the executive grant of clemency for Roger Stone, and information about the “President of France,” the list shows.

The inventory list is three pages long, with the entire document running seven pages, including the official warrant granted to search Mar-a-Lago.

Most notably, the inventory mentions one set of documents labeled “Various classified/TS/SCI documents,” which references top-secret and sensitive information of the highest level. Additionally, FBI agents retrieved four sets of top secret material, three sets of secret documents, and three sets of confidential documents, however, the substance of these documents remains unknown.

Rolling Stone’s Noah Shachtman noted that not all the documents in the inventory are top secret while stressing the importance of the TS/SCI classified documents found.

Judging by the WSJ description, some of these docs aren’t all that sensitive. ‘Confidential’ isn’t the same as classified;’secret’ info is often labeled as such for no reason at all. But TS/SCI – that’s the stuff considered vital to national security.https://t.co/1BKHXMoReb pic.twitter.com/41CZCq0t7W — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) August 12, 2022

The search and seizure warrant, authorized by U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, had intended to search “the 45 Office,” and “all storage rooms and all other rooms…in which boxes or documents could be stored.”

On Friday, Trump claimed that reporting saying he took classified information about nuclear weapons was false and a “hoax.” The inventory list obtained by the WSJ does not provide that type of detailed information but also does not rule out the possibility.

UPDATE [2:57]: The WSJ updated their article to include information about the specific investigative charges detailed within the search warrant. This includes potential violations of laws governing the gathering, transmitting, or losing of classified material; the removal of official government records; and the destruction of records in a federal investigation.

Additionally, the WSJ noted that SCI documents are generally reserved for the military, individuals with special clearance, and contractor personnel who work in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility.

