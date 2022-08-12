Kinzinger Admits Trump ‘Won’ Their Feud: ‘No Use in Pretending Somehow I Scored Some Major Victory’

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) is one of the Republican Party’s most vocal Donald Trump critics, but the congressman believes the former president “won” their bitter feud, at least in the short term.

Speaking with WGN on Thursday, Kinzinger was asked if he lost in his crusade against Trump, and Kinzinger was blunt in his response.

“Yeah, he won. In the short term at least,” he said. “There’s no use in pretending somehow I scored some major victory and saved the party.”

Kinzinger is not seeking reelection this year and his political future remains a mystery. In the wide-ranging interview with WGN, he did not rule out a future presidential run, but even he admits that he is alienated from the current Republican Party.

“If people wake up, there may be an opportunity to come back. If they don’t, I know I’ve done what I can do,” the congressman said, adding later that he would like to see more viable political parties pop up to challenge the Republicans and Democrats.

Kinzinger argued that Trump himself will become less relevant over time, but “Trumpism” is his real concern.

“I think Trump himself will be less and less of a force everyday. My concern is Trumpism has been learned,” he said.

Kinzinger also admitted he voted for Trump in 2020, something he said he regrets today.

Kinzinger earned the ire of many Republicans when he joined the congressional committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. In February, Trump praised Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) being censured by the Republican National Committee, labeling his two critics as “RINOs,” or Republicans In Name Only.

“Congratulations to the Republican National Committee (RNC) and its Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, on their great ruling in censuring Liz Cheney and Cryin’ Adam Kinzinger, two horrible RINOs who put themselves ahead of our Country,” he said.

Watch above via WGN

