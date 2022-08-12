Trump Rages Over WaPo Report He Had Classified Info On Nukes: ‘A Hoax Just Like Russia’

Former President Donald Trump blasted The Washington Post report that he took classified information about nuclear weapons when he left office.

“Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items FBI agents sought in a search of former president Donald Trump’s Florida residence on Monday,” reported the Post on Thursday night, citing “people familiar with the investigation.”

He posted on his social network site Truth Social:

Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a Hoax, two Impeachments were a Hoax, the Mueller investigation was a Hoax, and much more. Same sleazy people involved. Why wouldn’t the FBI allow the inspection of areas at Mar-a-Lago with our lawyer’s, or others, present. Made them wait outside in the heat, wouldn’t let them get even close – said “ABSOLUTELY NOT.” Planting information anyone? Reminds me of a Christofer Steele Dossier!

There is no proof that evidence was planted at Mar-a-Lago. The salacious and unverified Steele Dossier, compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, claimed that Trump and his 2016 campaign was colluding with Russia to interfere in that years’ presidential election. The federal investigation of possible Trump-Russia ties led to former FBI director Robert Mueller being appointed special counsel. Mueller found no collusion and did not conclude whether Trump obstructed justice.

According to the New York Times, the search concerned classified documents that Trump took from the White House after he left office. According to Newsweek, the raid was not related to the Department of Justice’s probe of Trump’s conduct surrounding Jan. 6.

