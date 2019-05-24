Joe Scarborough: People Very Close to Trump Told Us That They ‘Feared He Was Pre-Dementia’

Morning Joe opened Friday’s show with a deep dive discussion about the shocking battle of mental acuity that occurred between President Donald Trump and Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday.

Co-host Joe Scarborough opined on the back and forth and proclaimed “The difference between Nancy and Donald, not even close.” He added “He knows he’s slipping and so now they’re…they’re doctoring videos, that the president is sending around doctored videos of the third-ranking constitutional officer of the United States of America. That’s where we are.”

Scarborough added “the people closest to him told us that they feared that he was in mental decline. People very close to him told us that he feared he was predementia, that he had changed. You watch Donald Trump in the late 1980s, even in the 90s, you watch him now, he is completely changed.”

After a failed meeting on infrastructure spending Wednesday, Speaker Pelosi questioned the Commander in chief’s well-being and even went so far as suggesting an “intervention” by staff and family members surrounding President Trump.

In an apparent counterattack, President Trump tweeted out an edited video of Speaker Pelosi that only featured her stammering between statements made during Thursday’s press conference. Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani also tweeted a video purposely slowed down so that she appears to be slurring her words, that he eventually deleted later.

The Morning Joe segment portion above finishes with the hosts predictably defending the mental acuity of Speaker Pelosi, who co-host Mika Brzezinski had just spent 90 minutes with for a comprehensive interview aired earlier in the week.

Watch above via MSNBC

