Lindsey Graham Decries Two Year Investigation Into Trump as ‘Political Rectal Exam’

Senator Lindsey Graham has shown great loyalty to President Donald Trump over the past two years or so, particularly in what critics see as a shameless and diametric rhetorical difference from what the South Carolina senator said of then-candidate Trump during the GOP primaries.

During a Wednesday evening on Hannity however, Graham appeared to go further than he had gone before in defending President Trump, likening two years of the investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller as a “political rectal exam.”

Graham’s curious turn of phrase was in response to host Sean Hannity’s questioning the “justifiable reason” for the broad mandate that Mueller investigation enjoyed.

Sen. Graham clarified that in his opinion Mueller’s job was to find out if candidate Trump colluded with Russia, or “Did our president, when he was running for office, win the election because the Russians helped him?”

After Hannity added that Mueller “has the authority to expand out” his investigation, Graham replied “here’s the bottom line: After two years of a political rectal exam, nobody has been looked at more than Trump. They found nothing, but the answer for the Democrats is Trump has got to go.”

He then repeated the oft-heard analysis from President Trump and his supports that Democrats could not beat him at the ballot box and so are considering impeachment proceedings only due to sour grapes.

