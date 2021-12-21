Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he will host a press conference on Jan. 6, one year since the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“Why isn’t the Unselect Committee of highly partisan political hacks investigating the CAUSE of the January 6th protest, which was the rigged Presidential Election of 2020?” asked Trump in a statement, repeating the Big Lie that the election was stolen from him by President Joe Biden. “Does anybody notice that they want to stay as far away from that topic as possible, the numbers don’t work for them, or even come close.”

“The only thing they can do is not talk about it. Look at what is going on now in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, and, to a lesser extent, Michigan where the numbers are horrendously corrupt in Detroit, but the weak Republican RINOs in the Michigan House and Senate don’t want to touch the subject,” continued Trump, referring to states that Biden won in the election.

Trump went on to slam so-called RINOs, or “Republicans In Name Only”:

In many ways a RINO is worse than a Radical Left Democrat, because you don’t know where they are coming from and you have no idea how bad they really are for our Country. The good news is there are fewer and fewer RINOs left as we elect strong Patriots who love America. I will be having a news conference on January 6th at Mar-a-Lago to discuss all of these points, and more. Until then, remember, the insurrection took place on November 3rd, it was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on January 6th.

On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a one-year commemoration to be held on Jan. 6.

