

President Donald Trump has continued his feud with the Democratic freshman Congresswoman Tuesday morning, representing the third consecutive day in which he has called out what he deems as “Horrible anti-Israel, anti-USA, pro-terrorist & public shouting of the F…word”

Trump clearly sees this divisive battle with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar as a political win, as these four congresswomen have become a lightning rod for media attention good and bad.

In a Sunday morning thread, Trump tweeted: “So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

This ignited a firestorm of debate over the racist nature of these tweets, of which as few as only 19 Republican congress members have condemned, while Democrats and Independents have publicly and harshly criticized the comments.

For those keeping score, Trump now appears to be quintupling down on his critique of these four women. Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

The Democrat Congresswomen have been spewing some of the most vile, hateful, and disgusting things ever said by a politician in the House or Senate, & yet they get a free pass and a big embrace from the Democrat Party. Horrible anti-Israel, anti-USA, pro-terrorist & public….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

…..shouting of the F…word, among many other terrible things, and the petrified Dems run for the hills. Why isn’t the House voting to rebuke the filthy and hate laced things they have said? Because they are the Radical Left, and the Democrats are afraid to take them on. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

Judging by opinion media hosts on his favorite cable news outlet Fox News, it appears that President Trump is aiming to paint these four freshman congresswomen as the face of the Democrats, and as such, the Democratic party as “the Radical Left” and less the party of a more centrist Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

UPDATE: Trump was not finished! After watching former Rep. Jason Chaffetz defending him on Fox & Friends, Trump tweeted:

If you come after the President, the Country, the Flag – he’s going to defend himself. What the squad doesn’t like is that Donald Trump is enforcing the very laws that are on the books that were put there by Congress.” Jason Chaffetz. Also, buy Jason’s great new book, POWER GRAB! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

UPDATE 2: Trump wasn’t done! He added on the very same subject with his own variation on the old “love it or leave it” chestnut:

Our Country is Free, Beautiful and Very Successful. If you hate our Country, or if you are not happy here, you can leave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

