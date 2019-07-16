comScore

Trump Keeps Fight Alive: ‘Democrat Congresswomen’ are ‘Horrible Anti-Israel, Anti-USA, Pro-Terrorist’

By Colby HallJul 16th, 2019, 7:32 am

Donald Trump frustrated
President Donald Trump has continued his feud with the Democratic freshman Congresswoman Tuesday morning, representing the third consecutive day in which he has called out what he deems as “Horrible anti-Israel, anti-USA, pro-terrorist & public shouting of the F…word”

Trump clearly sees this divisive battle with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar as a political win, as these four congresswomen have become a lightning rod for media attention good and bad.

In a Sunday morning thread, Trump tweeted: “So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

This ignited a firestorm of debate over the racist nature of these tweets, of which as few as only 19 Republican congress members have condemned, while Democrats and Independents have publicly and harshly criticized the comments.

For those keeping score, Trump now appears to be quintupling down on his critique of these four women. Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

Judging by opinion media hosts on his favorite cable news outlet Fox News, it appears that President Trump is aiming to paint these four freshman congresswomen as the face of the Democrats, and as such, the Democratic party as “the Radical Left” and less the party of a more centrist Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

UPDATE: Trump was not finished! After watching former Rep. Jason Chaffetz defending him on Fox & Friends, Trump tweeted:

UPDATE 2: Trump wasn’t done! He added on the very same subject with his own variation on the old “love it or leave it” chestnut:

