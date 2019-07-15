President Donald Trump doubled tripled down on his Sunday attacks on freshman congresswomen to which he ostensibly said go back to where you came from, in an otherizing political commentary reminiscent of fictional 70s television character Archie Bunker.

In a Sunday morning thread, Trump tweeted: “So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Predictably, there has been voluminous television coverage of what most have reasonably called this racist commentary, especially on two of the three cable outlets. New Day and Morning Joe have been nearly wall to wall, while Fox & Friends has largely ignored it.

Perhaps because President Trump is monitoring the coverage, he went back to the well of pointing blame at what he calls “Radical Left Congresswomen ” calling them out to apologize to the United States, “the people of Israel: and even the “Office of President” for their foul language and terrible foul things they have said.” Trump tweeted:

When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

The “Radical Left Congresswomen” referenced here, not by name, are widely considered to be Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and of course, Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is the only one of the four women of color who was born outside of the United States and came to this country as a Somali refugee when she was 12 years old.

Trump reiterated his frustration and condemnation of these individuals Sunday evening in a “doubling down” of sorts. Lest anyone feel like he was going to soften on this political and yes, racist attack, on Monday morning he hit the very same note.

UPDATE: Trump tweeted on the same subject again, roughly an hour later:

If Democrats want to unite around the foul language & racist hatred spewed from the mouths and actions of these very unpopular & unrepresentative Congresswomen, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. I can tell you that they have made Israel feel abandoned by the U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

