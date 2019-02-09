comScore

Twitter Lampoons Trump for Apparent Trail of Tears Joke Aimed at Elizabeth Warren

by | Feb 9th, 2019, 8:29 pm

On Saturday, Twitter slammed President Donald Trump for an apparent reference to the Trail of Tears in a tweet mocking Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President. Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore?” Trump wrote.

He then added this line: “See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz!”

Twitter quickly slammed Trump for making an insensitive joke referencing a painful time in American history, the forced relocation of Native American tribes, known as the Trail of Tears.

Some noted that the president openly admires Andrew Jackson — who made the removal of Native Americans from their land a top legislative priority — so he likely knew exactly what he was doing when he wrote in all-caps “TRAIL.”

Others noted Trump’s tweet was “another racial flareup.”

Read what they are saying on Twitter below:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. SportsGrid
  6. AmboTV
  7. Gossip Cop