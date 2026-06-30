‘Shame of the Nation!’ Don Jr. and Eric Trump Torched Over Ties to $1B Mining Deal in Scathing NY Post Op-Ed

The New York Post’s editorial board declared the Trump brothers’ reported ties to a multibillion-dollar Kazakhstan mining venture as the “shame of the nation” on Tuesday, comparing the deal to the kind of “influence-peddling” scandal Republicans spent years attacking Hunter Biden over.

In the scathing editorial, the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper opened: “It was bad when the Bidens did it, and it’s just as bad when the Trumps do it,” arguing that the allegations surrounding Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and the family of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick amount to “Hunter Biden-style sleaze.”

The broadside follows a bombshell weekend investigation by The New York Times detailing how the Trump brothers became financially connected to a U.S.-backed tungsten mining project in Kazakhstan while the Trump administration was helping secure the deal and advancing up to $1.6 billion in potential federal financing.

The Post wrote: “Insider deals, finders’ fees and backdoor introductions to family members are business-as-usual in Third World banana republics, but these slimy practices have now been normalized in the White House, to the shame of the nation.”

“The Trump sons […] are part-owners or investors in companies neck-deep in a key defense contract to mine tungsten reserves in Central Asia,” the board wrote before adding: “It stinks to high heaven.”

Drawing a direct comparison to the controversy surrounding Hunter Biden’s work with Ukrainian energy company Burisma, the editorial railed that Republicans had been “justifiably outraged at the obvious influence-peddling,” and accused the Trump family of now doing the same.

The editors wrote: “Hunter Biden’s role as Biden family bagman — the one who collected money on behalf of the “Big Guy” — became the emblem of a rotten, damaged Oval Office.”

“True, no one thought of Trump & Co. as unblemished saints, but who would’ve thunk he, his kin and associates were going to use the Biden family template – virtually backing up the truck and stealing the carpets and silver – as a model of ethical behavior?” they added.

The board also cited each family’s involvement in cryptocurrency ventures, writing: “The Lutnick and Trump boys have been sloshing around in the muck since their dads came to power 18 months ago.”

“It would behoove the Trump administration, and the nation as a whole, if the president gets ahead of the growing scandal, acts transparently and cleans up the whole mess before it swamps his final two years in office – and defines his legacy,” the editorial concluded, warning that if Democrats take the House in the midterms, “hearings are surely coming.”

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