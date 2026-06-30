WATCH: Paraguay Fans Erupt as TV Showing World Cup Match Cuts Out at Worst Possible Moment

Paraguay fans packed into a bar to watch their country’s biggest World Cup match in years were left screaming after the venue’s TV suddenly slipped into sleep mode just as defender Jose Canale stepped up to take the kick that would eliminate Germany from the tournament in a gripping penalty shootout.

The interruption came after an absorbing contest between Paraguay and four-time World Cup champion Germany finished 1-1 after extra time.

Paraguay took the lead late in the first half through a Julio Enciso header before Germany’s Kai Havertz equalized in the 52nd minute, forcing the match beyond regulation.

After both teams converted three of their first five penalty attempts, the shootout remained tied and moved into sudden death, where each side takes one penalty at a time until one team scores and the other misses in the same round.

Germany failed to convert its next attempt, leaving Canale with the chance to win the match.

Just as Canale prepared to take his penalty, however, at the height of the drama, the bar’s screen suddenly displayed a Spanish-language “Automatic Suspension” prompt.

The message, hiding the view of the goal line, warned viewers that automatic sleep mode would begin in 114 seconds unless it was canceled, prompting groans and screams from supporters gathered inside the bar.

It was the worst possible placement at the worst possible time.

As Canale kicked the ball, the screen went black, leaving panicked fans roaring in frustration.

Fans scrambled to check their phones, but within seconds, the TV booted up again, showing the scenes after Canale’s winning goal, sealing Paraguay’s knockout victory that will go down in soccer history.

The crowd cheered as the euphoric realization spread throughout the bar in a moment that immediately went viral online, drawing 2.8 million views in just 12 hours.

Watch above via X.

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