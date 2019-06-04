CNN contributor and former CIA analyst Phil Mudd warned that Christopher Steele’s decision to talk with the Justice Department about the dossier he compiled on the 2016 Trump campaign won’t end well for the former British spy: “This will be a car wreck.”

Speaking with CNN host Wolf Blitzer, Mudd said that Steele’s decision to defend the private intelligence work he turned over to the FBI is a notable step forward in Attorney General Bill Barr’s probe into how and why the FBI began to investigate then-candidate Donald Trump’s campaign.

“If you go to car races looking for car wrecks, this is significant,” Mudd said. “This isn’t about the Mueller investigation, per se. It’s about the origins of the investigation and how the Department of Justice and Attorney General Barr has talked about this repeatedly.” Mudd went on to suggest that Steele was taking a very big risk by staking his public reputation on information that may not withstand DOJ scrutiny.

“Let me give you how this game ends,” Mudd continued. “Christopher Steele shows up in front of the Department of Justice and, I’m guessing, doesn’t have terrific answers for the quality of the information in that Steele dossier. I’m telling you, Wolf, this is not going to go well. I can’t believe he has perfect answers about the origins of the Steele dossier. I’m not even sure why he’s showing up. If I were him, I’d go to Disney World. I would not go to the Department of Justice, because it will not end up well.”

The Steele dossier has become a huge point of contention among critics of the FBI investigation and the Mueller probe, particularly among right-wing pundits like Sean Hannity. Those critics have ripped the report’s more salacious details and blasted it as a political document. Mudd likewise suggested serious fallout for the former spy if the Steele dossier is found to be a fundamental justification behind the agency’s counter-intelligence surveillance of the Trump campaign.

“The question here is not just what Steele found,” Mudd explained. “If it’s determined that Steele had a bit of questionable information, that’s fine. If it’s found that that questionable information played into, for example, the FISA warrant to look at Carter Paige’s e-mails, that is a hot mess, and I think that’s where we’re headed here.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

