Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) emphasized her strong 2018 election victory when she was asked about Al Franken on MSNBC, noting she won by double digits during her 2018 election.

Smith was appearing on Kasie Hunt’s show Kasie DC Sunday night when Hunt asked about Franken.

“Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) has been talking about this on the campaign trail. She played a role in leading the charge asking for Franken to resign,” Hunt said.

She then played a clip of Gillibrand talking about Franken’s resignation. Franken resigned from Congress after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment, but Franken’s resignation has received renewed attention due to a recent story by The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer.

“I could have told my colleagues then that there’s no prize for standing up to a powerful man and try to hold him accountable. I could have told them then and I will tell them now,” Gillibrand said.

Smith focused on her record, but noted her decisive 2018 election to serve the rest of Franken’s term.

“Senator Franken was a strong voice for Minnesota and I’m also a strong voice for Minnesota. I won in November by over 10 points,” Smith said. “Al had to make the decision he made and I don’t second-guess it.”

