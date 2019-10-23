The moderators have been announced for the next Democratic Presidential Debate, and the roster is comprised entirely of women.

The Nov. 20 debate, co-hosted by NBC News and the Washington Post, will feature a quartet of female moderators. Venerable NBC stalwart Andrea Mitchell leads the way, with the Washington Post’s Ashley Parker, NBC White House correspondent Kristen Welker, and MSNBC host Rachel Maddow filling out the lineup. Maddow becomes the first to moderate two debates this cycle, having already served in the role for the first debate back in June — which was also broadcast by NBC.

A specific site is still to be announced for the forum, to be held somewhere in Georgia. NBC reports that eight candidates appear to have qualified for the event, based on criteria established by the Democratic National Committee. Those candidates include; former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), billionaire Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and entrepreneur Andrew Yang. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is knocking on the door — having reached the donor requirement and earning at least 3 percent in three qualifying polls, one short of the required number. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke needs two more qualifying polls.

