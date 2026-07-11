President Donald Trump declared himself to be the “BEST POLITICAL ATHLETE OF ALL TIME” and demanded the media cover him as such in a lengthy attack against his critics.

In a Saturday post to Truth Social, Trump amped up his attack on journalist Maggie Haberman, and he included her Regime Change co-author Jonathan Swan and a number of other gripes with the media.

The president began his post by bragging about his election performances against former President Joe Biden, to whom he lost, and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

He wrote:

It’s incredible! I win the Election IN A LANDSLIDE against the entire Dumocrat Party, and almost 100% negative news — I won 86% of the Counties in America, 2,750 to 525, won the Electoral College, 312 to 226, was the first Republican in decades to win the Popular Vote, and decisively won all seven Swing States, all 50 States shifted toward the Republican Party for the first time, EVER — and I had to run against not one Candidate, but two, Sleepy Joe and Kamala, which has never happened before, against almost 100% negative press and Fake News, all of them willing to do anything that I lose.

Trump then honed in on Haberman and Swan. He’d blasted Haberman in an earlier Truth Social post, calling her a “loser” and accusing her of “fake” reporting.

The president blasted various media outlets and claimed he won three elections, referring to his conspiracy theory that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

Trump wrote:

And yet especially Maggot Hagerman, one of the most unattractive people in the News “Business,” and her lightweight assistant, Jonathan Swan, and The Failing New York Times itself, which spends all of its energy on negative stories about me. All I do is WIN, often against all odds but, after the Big Election Success, there’s no, “Gee, he won, he did a great job!” There’s no saying, “Maybe we were wrong about him, the people were right” or, maybe, “Congratulations, we wish you Great Success for our Country!” No, but after I won the Election FOR THE THIRD TIME, the same people start immediately, all over again — The Failing New York Times, The LOST ITS WAY Wall Street Journal, MSDNC (They changed their name to MSNOW because nobody was watching!), Ignorant CNN, with some of the Worst No Name Anchors in History, and all three Fake Networks, ABC, CBS, NBC. All of their Readership, Ratings, and Viewership, are “tanking” because the Public understands they are, as I have said right from the beginning, “FAKE NEWS!” They have no credibility, or it would have been impossible for me to win with only bad stories, especially in a Historic Landslide.

He wrapped up the message by demanding his media critics cover him as the “BEST POLITICAL ATHLETE OF ALL TIME:”

Think of it, this was my opposition! If the Election was held again today, I would win by even more — Actually, much more! The Dumocrats don’t have what it takes, their Policies are wrong, and they are, generally, stupid people. They are going COMMUNIST because they are a desperately “sinking ship,” and there’s not a thing they can do about it. Instead of writing inaccurate, false articles, for over 10 years now, shouldn’t it be time that they say, “We give up, we can’t beat him, there seems nothing we can do.” Isn’t it time they say, “TRUMP IS THE BEST POLITICAL ATHLETE OF ALL TIME! CONGRATULATIONS, MR. PRESIDENT. YOU HAVE BEATEN US FOR 10 YEARS, AND WE ARE NOT GOING TO WASTE OUR TIME FIGHTING YOU ANY LONGER. WE CAN’T WIN. DO A GREAT JOB, SIR, RUNNING OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Haberman and Swan authored Regime Change, a behind the scenes look at the beginning of Trump’s second term in the White House, which included interviews with the president himself.

In a shorter follow-up post on Truth Social, Trump repeated his “LANDSLIDE” claim and accused the media of having “NO CREDIBILITY.”

“With only bad Press and Fake News, I won the Presidential Election IN A LANDSLIDE. Therefore, the Media has NO CREDIBILITY! If it did, that Historic Win would not have been possible,” he wrote. “I want them to gain the Respect which they have so sadly lost, and help, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

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