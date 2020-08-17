Former Ohio Governor and 2012 Republican presidential candidate John Kasich delivered his DNC speech at a literal crossroads on Monday night — calling for all Americans, regardless of party, to support Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“America is at that crossroads, sometimes elections represent a real choice. A choice we make as individuals and as a nation about which path we want to take at challenging times. America is at that crossroads today,” Kaisch said, standing at a crossroads.

“The stakes in this election are greater than any other in modern times. Many of us have been deeply concerned about the current path we have been following for the past four years. It’s a path that led to division, dysfunction, irresponsibility, and growing vitriol between citizens. Continuing that path will have terrible consequences for America’s soul because we’re being taken down the wrong road by a president who has pitted one against the other.”

The former governor continued with his crossroads metaphor and asked his fellow Republican viewers to choose “a better way forward” — noting that “many of us can’t imagine four more years down this path.

Kasich ensured viewers that he is still a proud member of the Republican party but noted that this is not a conventional election before he praised Biden’s faith and his character.

“He knows that path to a restored America lies in respect and unity and common purpose for everyone,” he said of Biden. “Yes, there are areas where Joe and I absolutely disagree. But that’s okay. ‘Cause that’s America. Because whatever our difference is, we respect one another as human beings. Each of us searching for justice, and purpose.”

He went on to say that no party has all the answers but that everyone should come together to change what is happening in the nation today, clearly referring to President Donald Trump and his administration. He assured Republicans and Independents that Biden will not steer them in the wrong direction — touting him as a reasonable and measured man.

“Joe Biden is a man for our times. Times that call for all of us to take off partisan hats and put the nation first for ourselves and of course for our children,” he said. “When America chooses the right path and pulls together, like we’ve done so many times before, then we can dream big dreams. And we can see the top of the mountain as a United States of America. With a soul that is a beacon of freedom to the entire world.”

