Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar knocked Julián Castro’s attack on Joe Biden during the debates tonight, comparing it to a President Donald Trump tweet.

“Blegh, I just remembered thinking, this is not cool,” Klobuchar told CNN anchors Erin Burnett and Dana Bash during post-debate analysis.

“Just because you can have policy differences and I was one of the few up there that was willing to take on Bernie and the things even though we work together all the time. I would never do it personally,” Klobuchar said.

She also noted candidates hitting each other wasn’t a norm in 2018.

“We united behind candidates and didn’t treat each other like Donald Trump. One of the things bothered me is he coarsened the rhetoric,” Klobuchar said. “We don’t just have to change policy, we have to change the tone in the politics. And when a statement like that is made, it doesn’t feel like that. It felt like a Donald Trump tweet.”

Watch above, via CNN.

