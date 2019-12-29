Bernie Sanders Staffers Reportedly Questioning Campaign Use of Amazon to Buy Office Supplies

Staffers on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) presidential campaign are questioning the campaign’s use of Amazon to buy office supplies and other items, according to a new report.

The report from The Washington Post, which is owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, notes “dissent erupted within the Sanders campaign earlier this year over its purchases of large amounts of supplies through Amazon,” according to multiple sources.

“The campaign’s spending on Amazon is a small fraction of the more than $40 million it shelled out on operating expenditures during the same period. But it was more than other campaigns spent on the company, and more than enough to prompt surprise and complaints from staffers who felt it conflicted with the campaign’s principles.

These internal protests drew a response from a senior Sanders campaign official, who said the alternatives to Amazon also had ethical issues.”

In a statement, Sanders campaign spokesman Mike Casca told the Post, “We agree that too few companies have too much power over our economy and our media in America and they often don’t pay their fair share of taxes, which is why a Sanders administration will take them on.”

The report also goes on to note that staffers raised issues with the campaign using the lodging marketplace Airbnb to arrange housing for traveling campaign employees.

